New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forver’ trailer shows off more of Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster sequel

On Monday, Marvel officially released the second trailer for its upcoming superhero blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which seems to promise tons of emotional beats and epic action sequences for fans to enjoy.

The original “Black Panther” film was released on February 16, 2018, to huge critical acclaim and commercial success. Grossing a total of $1.348 billion at the worldwide box office and being nominated for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards, a sequel was inevitable.

Development of a follow-up began that same year, with the first film’s director Ryan Coogler set to return to the director’s chair. However, things were put on pause when lead actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 from a battle with colon cancer.

In December of 2020, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stated that development would soon resume on the sequel, but confirmed that the role of T’Challa / Black Panther would not be recast.

Fans were relatively in the dark for a while in terms of updates with the sequel but were eventually treated to a trailer in July of 2022.

The newly-released second trailer gives a bit more details in regards to what fans can expect with the story this time around, while also keeping certain plot points under wraps, such as who the new Black Panther is this time.

It stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.

