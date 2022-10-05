New ‘Bones & All’ trailer showcases Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell [WATCH]

On Wednesday, MGM released the full theatrical trailer for its upcoming coming-of-age romantic cannibal horror road film “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino, and written by David Kajganich.

The film follows cannibalistic lovers, Maren and Lee, as they embark on a road trip across Reagan-era America. It is based on the 2015 best-selling novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Taylor Russell plays Maren; Timothee Chalamet is Lee.

“Bones and All” premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it took home the Silver Lion for best direction for Guadagnino. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will release the film in the United States, while Warner Bros. Pictures will release it elsewhere.

You can look at the trailer below:

In addition to Russell and Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Andre Holland, Chloe Sevigny, and David Gordon Green are among the stars. It’s the second collaboration between director Guadagnino and Chalamet, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated film “Call Me by Your Name,” which brought Chalamet an Oscar nomination.

“Bones and All” is scheduled to be released on November 18, 2022.

