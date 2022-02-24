New on Netflix for March 2022

Netflix brings one of its biggest shows back to the streaming service in March with the return of “Bridgerton.” The second season of the 2021 Emmy Award nominee for Best Drama series debuts on March 25. But there are loads of other original shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 – including the Ryan Reynolds blockbuster “The Adam Project” – plus legacy titles such as “Shrek,” “Top Gun,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and “Dunkirk.” Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2022 and what’s leaving the service in March as well.

What’s new on Netflix in March 2022

Coming soon

800 Meters

Tomorrow

March 1

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

March 16

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ

What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2022

Leaving March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6

The Secret

Leaving March 15

Howards End

Leaving March 21

Philomena

Leaving March 27

Lawless

Leaving March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In The Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West