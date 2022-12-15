‘LEGO Masters’ season 3 winners Nick Della Mora and Stacey Roy: It was ‘the most exciting moment of my life!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think that has to be one of the most nerve-wracking moments of my life,” reveals Stacey Roy, describing the moments before she and teammate Nick Della Mora were named the Season 3 “LEGO Masters” champions on Wednesday’s finale episode. “I think I speak for both of us. We would have been so happy for Stephen and Stephen had they won it — or Dave and Emily. These people have become some of our closest friends. In that moment, everything stops. Time is in slow motion. Longest moment of my life and then the most exciting moment of my life!” Watch our video interview above.

In Season 3, Emmy nominee Will Arnett returned, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting season. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two competed against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard returned as judges.

SEE ‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episodes 12 and 13 recap: Who was crowned the winner in ‘Finale: Master Build’ [LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the the finale the duo had a few rough patches, landing in the bottom two four weeks in a row. Both admit they thought the mini golf challenge would be their last. “I think it was the combination of how much we had been going through up to that point,” says Nick. “The weeks really start to catch up to you as you’re doing these amazing, but intense challenges back-to-back. When we set out with our plan for the build we just didn’t realize how much we were really taking on. As the clock winnowed down I was like, ‘This isn’t as bad as it seems.’ You don’t really have the ability to step back and reassess. We ended up in a bad place because we were a little too ambitious. I was accepting our fate. But at a later point I just said, ‘If we’re meant to be here, the build will work perfectly and it will be really fun for Will, and it might be just enough to save us.”

SEE ‘LEGO Masters’ Season 3: Finalists [PHOTOS]

For their winning build, Nick and Stacey created an “Imagination” bookshelf filled with nostalgic moments from their youth. “We came to an idea pretty quickly,” Nick explains. “We started with a nightstand idea. Then all the sudden we both had this concept that we were in absolute love with.” Stacey adds, “We had so many ideas. When we got out that notepad and started writing down — we were coming up with a list of like a 100 different things we could put on this bookcase to represent our childhoods, to represent our past builds. I think that’s when we knew we were on to something special because we couldn’t stop talking about it. It was an idea that really excited us.”

In addition to the title, cash prize and trophy, Nick and Stacey’s “Imagination” bookshelf will be displayed at LEGOLAND New York. “LEGO Masters” has been renewed for Season 4 and a holiday-themed event, “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” airs Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20.