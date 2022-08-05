Nicole Layog (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: ‘I thought that I would be able to manipulate Taylor and control her game’

Nicole Layog was evicted on Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother” after she and her Festie Bestie, Taylor Hale, replaced Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos on the block. The 41-year old from Fort Lauderdale was sent packing in a 9-1 landslide despite feeling safe for most of the week. Head of Household Monte Taylor will take credit for this power move, but it was really Nicole’s closest ally, Daniel Durston, who was responsible. His ignorance combined with arrogance caused him to use the Power of Veto on Alyssa and Indy so he could throw his best friend on the block in an attempt to get rid of her “ever so threatening” partner, Taylor. Fail.

Prior to Nicole’s eviction, Taylor gave a speech targeting the chef that quoted a Rihanna song, stating, “You look so dumb right now.” “I thought it was amazing and comical,” Nicole told host Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview. “She spoke nothing but the truth. I thought that I would be able to manipulate her and control her game which, in turn, would give me safety. Clearly the one rule I didn’t follow was ‘Don’t play somebody else’s game in this house.’ I did just that.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

“Big risk, big reward,” Nicole admitted was her thought process when offering herself up as a pawn. “I thought we had the numbers. I thought we had the numbers to be able to get enough people on my side, to keep me safe, and to finally get Taylor out of the house. She had been the main target for the last however many weeks. Through conversations I realized there was a larger alliance that was going on.”

So why were her and Daniel so laser-focused on getting Taylor out? Was it more personal or strategy? “For me it was strategy,” Nicole revealed. “I thought that I was going along with the Po’s Pack alliance. They wanted her out a week ago so I thought making sure that they were happy and making sure that they felt safe [would keep me] safe.” When asked who she ultimately blames for her eviction she stated, “Monte for sure. We had a conversation before the eviction and he was very clear on why he didn’t trust me anymore. It was because I had a side alliance outside of Po’s Pack that he was informed of.”

Next, Julie informed Nicole about the Leftovers alliance, who bonded over feeling like they were the low men and women on the totem pole. They also wanted to stop what they felt was the unfair treatment of Taylor in the house. The only person who was a slight surprise to Nicole? Kyle Capener. “Kyle was that seventh person that Daniel and I couldn’t figure out who was a part of their group.” Her closing thoughts? “‘Big Brother’ is amazing and I’m so glad that I got to play.”

Preceding Nicole’s Day 30 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16 and Ameerah Jones on Day 23. The new HOH will be revealed on Sunday’s episode at 8/7c on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.