Nicole Kidman to receive 49th American Film Institute life achievement award

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman will receive the 49th life achievement award from the American Film Institute. The ceremony will be held on June 10, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kidman is a five-time nominee at the Academy Awards, winning for Best Actress in the 2003 film “The Hours.” Her other nominations were for “Moulin Rouge!,” “Rabbit Hole,” “Lion” and “Being the Ricardos.” She has also won two Emmys for producing and starring in “Big Little Lies.”

Starting in the early 1970s, the AFI began choosing actors, actresses and directors with recipients being director John Ford (1973), actor James Cagney (1974), director/actor Orson Welles (1975), director William Wyler (1976), actress Bette Davis (1977), actor Henry Fonda (1978) and director Alfred Hitchcock (1979).

Past recipients still living are: actor Jack Nicholson (1994), director Steven Spielberg (1995), actor/director Clint Eastwood (1996), director Martin Scorsese (1997), actor Dustin Hoffman (1999), actor Harrison Ford (2000), actress/director Barbra Streisand (2001), actor/director Tom Hanks (2002), actor Robert De Niro (2003), actress Meryl Streep (2004), director George Lucas (2005), actor Al Pacino (2007), actor/director Warren Beatty (2008), actor/producer Michael Douglas (2009), actor Morgan Freeman (2011), actress Shirley MacLaine (2012), director/actor Mel Brooks (2013), actress Jane Fonda (2014), actor/writer Steve Martin (2015), composer John Williams (2016), actress Diane Keaton (2017), actor/director George Clooney (2018), actor/director Denzel Washington (2019) and actress Julie Andrews (2022).

