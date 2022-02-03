Top 20 BAFTA snubs of actors and actresses: Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Denzel Washington …

Our predictions for the 2022 BAFTA nominations were thrown for a loop by the new jury system that determined the final contenders in many of the key categories. We feel bad that we encouraged some famous folk to set their alarms early on Thursday morning, only to find out that they did not number among the nominees despite appearing on the BAFTA longlists. Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in the four acting races, and check out the BAFTA nominations list and the top 20 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in movies, directing and screenwriting.

NOT BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Adam Driver House of Gucci

Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Jennifer Hudson Respect

Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart Spencer

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

David Alvarez West Side Story

Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Jared Leto House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Rita Moreno West Side Story

Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up

