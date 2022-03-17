Nicole Kidman: How long is each of her Oscar-nominated performances?

Exactly two decades have passed since Nicole Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for her lead role in “Moulin Rouge!” Since then she has reaped four more (with one win). In terms of screen time, her newly nominated performance as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” is the lengthiest to have brought her academy recognition and more than an hour longer than her winning lead turn in “The Hours” (2003).

If she wins this year, Kidman will be the 15th woman with Best Actress bookends. The only actresses to have joined the club within the last two decades are Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry,” 2000 and “Million Dollar Baby,” 2005), Meryl Streep (“Sophie’s Choice,” 1983 and “The Iron Lady,” 2012), and Frances McDormand (“Fargo,” 1997 and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” 2018). McDormand bagged a third lead trophy just last year for “Nomadland.”

Kidman’s four nominated lead performances average out to 58 minutes and 17 seconds of screen time (or 50.30% of the respective films). With her sole supporting bid for “Lion” (2017) factored in, the overall average decreases to 49 minutes and 52 seconds (or 42.98%).

Check out our gallery and screen time analysis of Kidman’s five Oscar-nominated performances, and be sure to tune in to the 94th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

