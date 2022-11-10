Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series

The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) catches the attention of enough voters this year. And Nash would make history in her own right by becoming the first Black actress to win a Golden Globe for any limited series.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, for the first time ever, supporting TV players will be divided by both gender and program classification. This generally welcome category expansion involves featured performances in TV movies and limited series being separated from those on continuing comedies and dramas. Nash is competing in the Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Glenda Cleveland, the vigilant neighbor of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters).

Although four Black women have taken home Best TV Movie/Limited Actress Golden Globes, their wins were all for one-off telefilms. These lead champs were Alfre Woodard (“Miss Evers’ Boys,” 1998), Halle Berry (“Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” 2000), S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues,” 2006) and Queen Latifah (“Life Support,” 2008). Aside from Carroll and Fisher, the only other Black actresses who have won Golden Globes for continuing programs are Debbie Allen (“Fame,” 1983), Regina Taylor (“I’ll Fly Away,” 1993), Taraji P. Henson (“Empire,” 2016), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish,” 2017) and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose,” 2022).

Nash would be only the ninth Black woman to ever even be recognized by the HFPA for a supporting TV performance, with the only limited series nominee on the current list being Regina King (“American Crime,” 2016). Fisher, who contended in the catch-all supporting category again in 1972 and 1974, was followed by fellow continuing series performers Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons,” 1985), Jackée Harry (“227,” 1989), Della Reese (“Touched by an Angel,” 1998), Gloria Reuben (“ER,” 1998), Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black,” 2015-2016) and Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” 2017; 2019).

According to Gold Derby’s present Golden Globes predictions, Nash is a safe bet for at least a nomination. She is ranked third in her category behind “The White Lotus: Sicily” costars Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza, who (to Nash’s benefit) could ultimately fall victim to vote-splitting. Nash’s prospects are further bolstered by the fact that “Monster” is expected to net additional bids for Best TV Movie/Limited Series and both possible male acting awards (lead, Peters; supporting, Richard Jenkins).

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

