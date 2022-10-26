Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) breaks into SAG Awards Top 5

Over the past couple of months, Niecy Nash (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) has swiftly been climbing the ranks of Gold Derby’s SAG Awards predictions. Well, she has now officially broken into our Top 5 for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress, joining other potential nominees Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) and Emily Blunt (“The English”).

What’s interesting about these predictions is that Nash is a supporting player in “Dahmer” who, if our rankings are correct, will compete solely against leads. Remember, the Screen Actors Guild combines lead and supporting television performances for dramas, comedies and limited series, so it’s always tougher for featured players to break through. Case in point: the last time this specific SAG Award category was awarded to a supporting actress was Vanessa Redgrave (“If These Walls Could Talk 2”) in 2000.

Nash has been getting rave reviews for playing Glenda Cleveland, the true hero of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Cleveland, who passed away in 2011, is the curious neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer (a career-best Evan Peters) who repeatedly complains about the foul odors coming from his apartment. She dials 9-1-1 multiple times after hearing screaming and drilling coming through the vent. Sadly, as the series explores, Cleveland is ignored by the authorities each and every time.

“Glenda was one of his victims, too, and her story has been told the least of these,” Nash declares in a Netflix interview (watch below). In one of “Monster’s” most frustrating scenes, Glenda demands more to be done after a young boy escapes from Dahmer, but the police instead return the victim to the apartment of horrors, where he is later killed. Nash believes the authorities ignored Glenda for two reasons: “I think it was homophobia on one hand and not having that much respect for a Black woman on the other hand.”

The actress adds, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown to tell this story, specifically through Glenda’s lens as it had never been done before. So that comes with a lot of responsibility because you want to make sure you get it right.” Nash calls Glenda “a special woman” and notes how “she deserved way more than a little cheesy plaque in the bottom of a social hall somewhere.”

This would be Nash’s first-ever nomination at the SAG Awards. However, she has been recognized four times at the Emmys: “Getting On” (supporting actress in 2015 and ’16), “When They See Us” (lead actress in 2019) and “Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (producer in 2021). Nash can currently be seen every week in ABC’s crime procedural “The Rookie: Feds.”

