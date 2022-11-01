Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) on praying for Evan Peters and proving she’s ‘not just a one-trick pony’

Ryan Murphy was joined by the cast members of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” for a press event held Saturday on the Netflix studio lot. Emmy winner Niecy Nash and two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins discussed their dramatic supporting roles in this horrific true tale starring Evan Peters. The limited series is quickly approaching one billion hours streamed on Netflix, making it the most successful project of Murphy’s career.

SEE Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy on ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and why Peters resembling Jessica Lange jumpstarted his career

The 10-episode series depicts the life of the notorious serial killer, who, over the course of more than a decade, murdered 17 boys and young men. It took Murphy and his producing partner, Ian Brennan, more than 10 years to get it made. The show is currently predicted to be nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series at the Golden Globes according to our latest odds.

“The truth is I cried like a baby,” Nash admitted to after hearing about the show’s success. “I cried like a baby because, it is my prayer that wherever Glenda Cleveland‘s soul is resting, that she finally feels heard. That she finally knows that her story has gone all around the world. That was important to me.”

Nash is currently predicted to earn her first Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for playing Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor who repeatedly tried to warn police there was something evil happening in the apartment next to her.

SEE Niecy Nash gives performance of her career as hero of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

“I felt responsible to get it right,” she continued. “I felt that, for me, you kind of got to experience this movie from this woman’s eyes. She had eyes on it all. She was the ‘nosey neighbor.’ She was the one to say, ‘Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing? And nobody is going to do anything?’ The hardest day was when the police came and walked the baby back into the apartment. Because this really happened. But because of the Black woman doing the complaining, which is the racism of it all, because there was a homosexual relationship, which is the homophobia of it all, this baby was walked back into this house and met his demise, and he didn’t have to. There were many days I left the set with tears in my eyes.”

Despite a previous Emmy nomination for her dramatic turn in “When They See Us” (2019), Nash feels like this performance proved she was more than what Hollywood had pigeon-holed her as. “I was told, ‘You have a lane, and it’s comedy,'” she revealed. “Stay over there, because that’s what you know how to do. To be in this project and to act alongside the likes of these beautiful actors and hold my own in this space, I just felt like I proved to the industry that I’m not just a one-trick pony. I always knew it, but finally people see me like I see myself.”

The actress also discussed what it was like working with Peters. “He was so deep in character,” Nash recounted. “People would say, ‘What is Evan like?’ And I would say, ‘I don’t know! I don’t know the man.’ Because in his process, I respected his need to keep the distance and the tension so that it played out on screen. Because I’m coming in, initially, like ‘Hey! How you doin’? Good morning!’ and he’s like, ‘No, ma’am.’ And I was like, oh, he’s in his process and I want to keep him there. I prayed for him a lot because this was weighty. When you’re tethered to the material like bone to marrow, your soul is troubled at some point. I could see him getting tired. I just said, ‘I’m just going to make sure I keep him in my prayers.’ Because this is a lot and he wants to do it justice.”

SEE Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) breaks into SAG Awards Top 5

Jenkins initially had reservations about joining the cast as Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey’s father, but was convinced once he read the script.

“Immediately it interested me,” he revealed. “It’s an incredible complex human that they’ve written. He’s one of the most complete characters I’ve ever played. I kept thinking, if Jeffrey Dahmer is your son, do you stop loving him? And, you don’t. How do you deal with the fact that Jeffrey Dahmer is your child? Is it your fault? Did you not see something? And Lionel Dahmer wrote a book called ‘A Father’s Story’ that’s absolutely beautiful. It’s a cautionary tale to say, ‘I missed this stuff.’ But if you have kids, don’t let this stuff go by. Listen to your kids if they’re trying to tell you something.”

According to Gold Derby’s latest odds, Jenkins is predicted to score his second Golden Globe nomination (he was first nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the 2017 film “The Shape of Water”) for his supporting performance in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

PREDICTthe Golden Globe nominations

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?