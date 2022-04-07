‘Night Sky’: Amazon reveals first photos from Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons series

Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons lead the new Amazon series “Night Sky,” one of a number of high-profile shows the streaming service is set to debut this spring.

On Thursday, Amazon released first-look images from the new series.

According to the description provided by Amazon, “Night Sky” spans “space and time” and focuses on “Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.”

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, “Night Sky” was written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller (the son of Dennis Miller) with Daniel C. Connolly (“Into the Badlands,” “The Son”) serving as showrunner and executive producer.

“Night Sky” premieres May 20 on Amazon.

