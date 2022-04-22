‘Night Sky’ trailer: Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons hide a mystery in Amazon series

Oscar-winning actors Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons are ready to boldly go where no one has gone before: into the mysterious expanse of space and time for the new Amazon series “Night Sky.” The streaming service released a tantalizing teaser on Friday to promote the May 20 debut of the forthcoming show.

Here’s the plot summary from Amazon:

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

In addition to Spacey and Simmons, the show stars Chai Hansen (“The Newsreader”), Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”), Julieta Zylberberg (“The Invisible Look”), Rocío Hernández (“La caída”), and Adam Bartley (“Longmire”). All eight episodes will premiere on May 20, making “Night Sky” eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards in the drama categories.

