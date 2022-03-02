‘No Time to Die’ visual effects: Stealthy CG work in James Bond’s latest spy adventure earned an Oscar nom

Continuing to look closely at the movies in the Best Visual Effects category at the Oscars, we come to “No Time to Die.” On paper, the latest James Bond movie and the last starring Daniel Craig may feel like the odd man out when it comes to this year’s race. Many wouldn’t consider it a “visual effects movie,” per sé, but in fact visual effects were necessary in making all of Bond’s physics-defying stunts feel grounded and real, as if they were all done at the fantastic locations where the movies takes place.

A six-time Oscar nominee, Chris Corbould has worked on the special effects for no less than 15 James Bond films, beginning with “The Spy Who Loved Me” in 1977. He was also among the four VFX supervisors that won this category for their work on Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” (2010). Courbold’s other nominations come from developing the special effects on Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” two of the “Star Wars” sequels (“The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”), and “Christopher Robin.” Besides his Oscars track record, he even designed miniatures for Sam Mendes’s two Bond movies, “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

First-time nominee Joel Green is the movie’s VFX supervisor from UK visual effects house, DNEG, and this is his first Oscar nomination, although he also performed a similar role on “Spectre.” Another DNEG vet and first-time nominee, Charlie Noble has worked on many other action movies, including “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Jason Bourne,” Nolan’s Batman movies, and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” “No Time to Die” is Noble’s first-time working on a Bond movie.

Jonathan Fawkner was the film’s VFX supervisor from prolific VFX house Framestore, and this is his third Academy Award bid, having been on the nominated VFX teams for James Gunn‘s “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014 and its sequel three years later.

Their visual effects work on “No Time to Die” is so seamless that few people will realize how much of the movie relied on those VFX. In order for director Cary Joji Fukanaga to pull off his movie’s stunts without putting his actors or stuntmen in danger, the VFX team could digitally place actors’ faces on stunt performers, which has become the norm in action movies, and save some elements of explosives and gunfire for post-production. The VFX were also used to create and enhance the movie’s real world locations, either adding or removing elements as needed.

In the VFX reel above, you can see some of the brilliant work done to create the movie’s memorable section that takes place in Cuba.

