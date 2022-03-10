Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan for Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series: Watch the first trailer

The world of “Star Wars” is expanding this coming May with the release of the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” directed by Deborah Chow (“The Mandalorian”) and written by Joby Harold (“Army of the Dead”).

Ewan McGregor executive produced the show and stars as the titular character, reprising his role from the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. It serves as the first time the actor will portray the Jedi master in 17 years.

Other actors returning from the prequel trilogy include Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Legendary “Star Wars” film composer John Williams wrote the main theme for the series.

On Wednesday, the first trailer for the show was released and featured plenty of familiar faces and tons of action set pieces, all set to the tune of “Duel of the Fates,” by the aforementioned Williams.

The series is set “10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Revenge of the Sith’ where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith lord Darth Vader,” reads the official description.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which consists of six episodes, is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

