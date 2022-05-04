New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer debuts on Star Wars Day: ‘You can’t escape him’

Disney celebrated Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May 4 (as in May the fourth be with you, a play on the famous “Star Wars” catchphrase), by releasing a brand-new trailer for the upcoming limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor.

Set after the events of the prequel trilogy, which ended with 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” the event series focuses on what happened to Obi-Wan in the years before he helps train Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” In addition to McGregor, who reprises his popular portrayal of Obi-Wan, the series stars returning prequel actors Joel Edgerton (as Owen Lars, Luke’s uncle) and Hayden Christensen (who plays Darth Vader). Newcomers to the cast include Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. In the trailer, it’s Ingram’s character, a villain on the trail of Obi-Wan, who offers perhaps the driving conflict of the series, which pits Obi-Wan against his former student Darth Vader: “You can’t escape him.”

The first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will debut on Friday, May 27. After that, new episodes will drop on Disney+ each Wednesday until its finale on June 22.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor, and Joby Harold.

