Star Wars: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series debut pushed back – with a twist

The Force is strong with this news. On Thursday, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Ewan McGregor announced the “Star Wars” Disney+ series will now debut on May 27 rather than May 25 – and with two episodes instead of just one.

That’s a shift from how Disney+ has rolled out its high-profile shows, which normally debut on Wednesdays (as happened this week with the Marvel show “Moon Knight”). Disney+ also often debuts one episode per week as opposed to multiple episodes, as will be the case with “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The date shift also creates a massive logjam of major content arriving over Memorial Day weekend. Previously, Netflix announced the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4 will premiere on May 27. In theaters, Tom Cruise’s long-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick” will also debut.

