Will Olivia Colman best yet another version of Princess Diana on her way to another Oscar?

Has anyone had a better awards run over the last few years than Olivia Colman? After receiving her first Oscar nomination (and win!) for Best Actress in 2019 for playing Queen Anne in “The Favourite” (2018), the Brit was nominated in 2021 for her supporting turn in “The Father” (2020). And now she has received her third nomination — another for Best Actress — for her portrayal of a complicated mother in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.”

During this timeframe, Colman was also nominated for three Primetime Emmys, winning once. In 2019, she received a bid for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for her work in the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed comedy “Fleabag.” She was then nominated back to back in 2020 and 2021 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown,” winning the second time in a race many believed her co-star Emma Corrin would win for playing Diana, Princess of Wales. Now, as we look ahead to this year’s Academy Awards, one has to wonder: Does Colman have what it takes to best another version of Diana Spencer just six months after triumphing over the last one?

Kristen Stewart surprised at least a few awards prognosticators earlier this month when she made the Oscar shortlist for her portrayal of the late royal in “Spencer,” which chronicled Diana’s decision to divorce Prince Charles and leave the royal family. Stewart was a former frontrunner and had already racked up a number of nominations and wins amongst various critics circles by that point — by this measure, she’s leading all the women nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars by a large margin– but some had written her off after the film flatlined and she missed both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the chaotic BAFTAs (for what it’s worth, Colman was also snubbed by the latter but managed to snag a SAG Award nomination).

Oscar Experts Typing: Kristen Stewart made it, but can she actually win Best Actress?

But while many critics have favored Stewart and many others once thought she was unbeatable, Gold Derby’s combined odds currently have her sitting in fourth place with 4/1 odds and just one Expert predicting her to win. In comparison, Colman is in first place with 37/10 odds and six Experts predicting her to take home her second Oscar. This actually gives Colman the same overall odds as No. 2 Nicole Kidman, who is nominated for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” (Rounding out the rest of the Best Actress field are Jessica Chastain of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and Penelope Cruz of “Parallel Mothers,” who sit in third and fifth place, respectively.)

So as it stands right now, it looks like Colman’s biggest competition come Oscar night might not actually be Stewart’s Diana but Kidman’s embodiment of yet another pop culture icon. And it probably doesn’t help Stewart’s case that she is the lone nominee for her film either. “The Lost Daughter” also earned bids for Best Supporting Actress for Jessie Buckley and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gyllenhaal, indicating more widespread support for the film. Still, Oscar voters have historically been swayed by portrayals of real-life people. And it counts for something that Stewart managed to sneak into the field after being snubbed by multiple major precursors. However, given her current odds and Corrin’s Emmy loss, one has to wonder if maybe Diana, Princess of Wales isn’t the awards ticket many thought it would be.

