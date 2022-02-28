Olivia Rodrigo leads one of the most diverse Grammy Best New Artist lineups ever

This year’s nominees for the Best New Artist Grammy form one of the most diverse lineups the category’s ever had. From rap to alternative to even world music, the nominees show how vibrant and varied the musical landscape is right now, and how each and every one of these artists is striving to earn their place in their respective genres.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past year, you are probably confident in Olivia Rodrigo winning this. Her meteoric rise to fame has been almost unmatched. She scored one of the biggest albums of the year with “Sour,” which includes four top 10 hits: “Traitor,” “Deja Vu,” “Drivers License,” and “Good 4 U,” the last two of which were number-one hits. “Drivers License” alone was a big pop culture moment of 2021, going as far as to inspire a “Saturday Night Live” sketch, and she was even invited to the White House to promote COVID vaccinations.

Rodrigo is also no stranger to awards. She’s taken this same category at the MTV Video Music Awards and the American Music Awards, as well as being named Variety’s Songwriter of the Year. And on top of all of that, Rodrigo has also been critically acclaimed, with her album finishing in the top five of albumoftheyear.org’s year-end aggregate of critics’ best-of lists. She is nominated for six other Grammys this year too, including Album of the Year for “Sour,” and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

However, the Grammys are weird sometimes, so let’s consider some people who could rain on Rodrigo’s parade. Another nominee across the board in the general field this year is Finneas, who is nominated for his writing and producing work on the album and song “Happier Than Ever” alongside his sister, Billie Eilish, as well as his producing work on Justin Bieber’s album “Justice.” Finneas’s case for Best New Artist is an unprecedented one. He’s amassed eight Grammys in the last two ceremonies due to his production and songwriting for Eilish (including Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and Record of the Year for both “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted”), but he was technically eligible here since he’s had no previous nominations for his own work as a recording artist.

This means the Grammys definitely like Finneas enough, and while one could make the argument that his wins might’ve been carried by the academy’s love for Eilish, he still won Producer of the Year all by himself in 2020. Furthermore, Finneas could benefit from the fact that he’s been such an important name in music this decade, working behind the scenes with other artists in addition to Eilish. And a lot of voters could simply want to honor him since Rodrigo will likely win a couple other awards anyways.

A few alternative artists are also vying for the award. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” was a massive hit during voting and continues to be one, so perhaps that could help the group garner a couple of votes. Arlo Parks’s soulful sensibilities might appeal to a lot of voters, especially if she achieves a win for Best Alternative Album. Similarly, Japanese Breakfast’s acclaim could translate into a lot of support from voters. And I wouldn’t sleep on Arooj Aftab, who is perhaps the most unique out of the nominees here, and might appeal to voters representing less pop culture-dominating genres like jazz and world music (much like, say, Esperanza Spalding). Could she pull a surprise win?

Finally, a few other popular artists could also get a lot of support. Jimmie Allen is the only country representative, which could help him consolidate a lot of votes from his country peers. The Kid LAROI and Saweetie both walk the line between pop and hip-hop, which could get them votes from musicians in multiple genres, something which can often help in terms of winning. And of course, Baby Keem’s already looking at a win or two in the rap field, so maybe he can extend his wins to a full sweep.

I guess we will have to wait and see if ultimately this category is truly the biggest lock of the night, or if there’s room for a surprise. Best New Artist has been, historically, one of the easiest categories to predict every year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t upsets. Maybe Grammy voters have had enough time to get a little bit sour on Olivia Rodrigo.

