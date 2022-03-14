Will Olivia Rodrigo become the 8th artist to win Album of the Year Grammy for her debut?

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” has quickly become one of the defining albums of the 2020s. The acclaimed break-up record introduced the world to a young singer-songwriter poised to be a force in popular music for the remainder of the decade, at the very least. And it was not only acclaimed, it also became the second biggest album of 2021 in the United States and produced four top-10 hits (including two smash number-one songs, “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”). As such, when Grammy nominations came around, it was to the surprise of no one that Rodrigo got seven, pretty much maxing out her possible nominations, and becoming just the 13th artist to earn bids in every general field category in one year. Everyone with common sense is likely predicting a win for Rodrigo for Best New Artist; as of this writing she’s leading the Gold Derby odds in that category by a very, very considerable margin. But how likely is it for Rodrigo to take it all the way to an Album of the Year win, with this being her first studio album?

Only seven debut albums in history have won the Grammy for Album of the Year, and the first wasn’t just historic for being a debut, as Bob Newhart’s “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart” became the first comedy record to win, taking the top prize at the 3rd Grammy Awards in 1961. Newhart also won Best New Artist and remains the only comedian to have done so. He was followed two years later by another comedy album (and so far the last one to win Album of the Year) when Vaughn Meader’s “The First Family,” a spoof record about the Kennedy family under JFK’s administration, won the award in 1963.

The first music debut album to win Album of the Year was “The Barbra Streisand Album” by Barbra Streisand in 1964. The record was part of a breakthrough period for Streisand, who also earned Tony nominations for “I Can Get it For You Wholesale” (1962) and “Funny Girl” (1964) and won her first of two Oscars for the 1968 film adaptation of “Funny Girl.” The momentum for Streisand continued and she’s now, of course, a legend in entertainment. Her win here also made her the second woman to win Album of the Year, after Judy Garland (“Judy at Carnegie Hall,” 1962).

It took several years to get another newcomer to win. However, 1979’s eponymous record “Christopher Cross” took the industry by storm, led by the number-one hit “Sailing,” which perpetually lived on every soft-rock station across America in 1980. Christopher Cross’s Album of the Year win also came with wins in every other general field category (Record and Song of the Year for “Sailing” and Best New Artist for Cross himself). He was the first artist to sweep all four awards in one night, and is still the only male artist to pull this off.

George Michael was the next artist to win for their first album in 1989, with his smash solo debut “Faith.” Michael was, of course, not entirely a new artist, having been part of the hit music duo Wham! (younger readers would probably know them for their perennial holiday standard “Last Christmas”). “Faith’s” win was also interesting due to how different the R&B and pop fusion of the album was from the more songwriting-based, rock, and AC-leaning winners that decade (including Toto, Phil Collins, and U2). Michael’s win also made him one of the few queer artists to win a top category at the Grammys, although Michael would not be out publicly until almost a decade later.

1998’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” one of the most praised albums of the last 25 years, became the next debut to win Album of the Year, though much like George Michael, Lauryn Hill wasn’t technically a new artist, as she was already known as a member of The Fugees. “Miseducation’s” win was groundbreaking. In addition to joining a relatively short list of Black winners, Hill was the first hip-hop winner of the award, although the Grammys categorized “Miseducation” in R&B. Quickly after Hill, another newcomer took home the prize: Norah Jones with her bestselling 2002 album “Come Away With Me.” Jones was also a critical and commercial smash, and her Album of the Year win came with victories across all other general field categories too. However, since Jones didn’t pen her Song of the Year-winning “Don’t Know Why,” she is not one of the artists to win every general category in one year.

Last but not least, there’s Rodrigo’s direct competition this year, Billie Eilish. She joined Christopher Cross as the only other artist to sweep the general field in one year when her 2019 debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” took the top prize, which also made her the youngest ever to win Album of the Year at age 18. That album was lauded by critics and finished as the most commercially successful of the year. As arguably the biggest Grammy darling right now besides Adele, Eilish with her latest album “Happier Than Ever” is the likeliest to beat “Sour,” if anyone. However, Rodrigo does have a path to win, especially with “Sour” being acclaimed and having blockbuster success, as most of the aforementioned winning debut albums were. So we will find out soon if Rodrigo will be able to call herself an Album of the Year winner at 19, or if maybe Grammy voters think she has already broken enough records already.

