Olivia Wilde agrees with Florence Pugh about focus on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ sex scenes

In a new interview with Elle published after the release of “Don’t Worry Darling,” director Olivia Wilde said she agreed with star Florence Pugh about the media focus on the film’s sex scenes – particularly a sequence shown in the trailer of Harry Styles’s character, Jack, performing oral sex on Pugh’s character, Alice.

“I was interested in acknowledging female pleasure that doesn’t come from penetration,” Wilde said. “But it’s interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes. And I think she’s so right. I completely agree with her that it’s overshadowing everything else that the movie’s about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory is as a tool of distraction. When Florence pointed out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way.”

Pugh did not actively promote “Don’t Worry Darling” – an unexpected move widely covered by the mainstream press – but speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in August, the actress did comment on the intense focus on the film’s trailer and its sex scenes.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh said at the time. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Spoilers ahead for “Don’t Worry Darling.” In Wilde’s film, Pugh plays a 1950s housewife named Alice Chambers who seemingly enjoys a very active sexual relationship with her husband, Jack. But as is revealed in the third act, the town that Alice and Jack call home is actually an elaborate virtual reality – and Alice is actually alive in the present day and held captive by Jack. The twist casts a dark light on their sex scenes and the entire relationship. End spoilers.

Speaking to Variety before the release of the film, Wilde was loathed to spoil her own film. But she did note that in most mainstream productions, sex scenes usually favor the male perspective. “Why are we more comfortable with female pleasure when it’s two women on film? In hetero sex scenes in film, the focus on men as the recipients of pleasure is almost ubiquitous,” she said.

About “Don’t Worry Darling” and its sex scenes, she added, “It’s all about immediacy and extreme passion for one another. The impractical nature of their sex speaks to their ferocious desire for one another. I think it’s integral to the story itself and how the audience is meant to connect to them. My early conversations with the cast were all about how the audience has to buy into the fantasy.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is still out in theaters.

