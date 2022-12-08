Can Omar Jose Cardona break ‘The Voice’ Instant Save curse?

Is the decade-long “The Voice” Instant Save curse about to be broken? If John Legend‘s Florida singer Omar Jose Cardona ends up winning Season 22 during the Tuesday, December 13 finale, he’ll make history as the first artist to prevail who was previously saved by social media users. Since the creation of the Instant Save twist in Season 6, none of its recipients have ever gone on to win “The Voice.” Britton Buchanan (Season 14) and Toneisha Harris (Season 18) came closest by each placing second behind their winners, but all of the other times the saved artist finished near the bottom of their respective finales.

According to Gold Derby predictions, Omar is predicted to come in fifth place after earning the last Instant Save of the year. This 33-year-old Orlando native has 100/1 odds to win Season 22, compared to 4/9 odds for front-runner Bodie (Team Blake Shelton). The other finalists are: Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello) with 31/10 odds, Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) with 22/1 odds and Brayden Lape (Team Blake) with 44/1 odds.

Omar’s songs choices so far on NBC’s reality TV show have included: “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” in the blind auditions, “Into the Unknown” in the battles, “Radioactive” in the knockouts, “Livin’ on a Prayer” in the Top 16, “In the Name of Love” in the Top 13, “I Want to Know What Love Is” in the Top 10, “My Heart Will Go On” in the Top 8 and “You and I” in the Instant Save.

Here’s a look back at how all of the previous instant save/wild card recipients fared in their season finales:

Season 6: Christina Grimmie (Team Adam Levine) finished in third place behind winner Josh Kaufman (Team Usher) and runner-up Jake Worthington (Team Blake).

Season 7: Damien Lawson (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Craig Wayne Boyd (Team Blake), runner-up Matt McAndrew (Team Adam) and Chris Jamison (Team Adam)

Season 8: Koryn Hawthorne (Team Pharrell Williams) finished in fourth place behind winner Sawyer Fredericks (Team Pharrell), runner-up Meghan Linsey (Team Blake) and Joshua Davis (Team Adam).

Season 9: Jeffery Austin (Team Gwen Stefani) finished in fourth place behind winner Jordan Smith (Team Adam), runner-up Emily Ann Roberts (Team Blake) and Barrett Baber (Team Blake).

Season 10: Laith Al-Saadi (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Alisan Porter (Team Christina Aguilera), runner-up Adam Wakefield (Team Blake) and Hannah Huston (Team Pharrell).

Season 11: Josh Gallagher (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Sundance Head (Team Blake), runner-up Billy Gilman (Team Adam) and We’ McDonald (Team Alicia).

Season 12: Jesse Larson (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Chris Blue (Team Alicia), runner-up Lauren Duski (Team Blake) and Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake).

Season 13: Red Marlow (Team Blake) finished in fourth place behind winner Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake), runner-up Addison Agen (Team Adam) and Brooke Simpson (Team Miley Cyrus).

Season 14: Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia) was the runner-up to Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly Clarkson); third and fourth place were Kyla Jade (Team Blake) and Spensha Baker (Team Blake).

Season 15: Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer Hudson) finished in fourth place behind winner Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly), runner-up Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) and Kirk Jay (Team Blake).

Season 16: Andrew Sevener (Team Blake) finished in fourth place behind winner Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend), runner-up Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake) and Dexter Roberts (Team Blake).

Season 17: Rose Short (Team Gwen) finished in fourth place behind winner Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), runner-up Ricky Duran (Team Blake) and Katie Kadan (Team Legend).

Season 18: Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) was the runner-up to Todd Tilghman (Team Blake); third, fourth and fifth place were Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), CammWess (Team Legend) and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly).

Season 19: Ian Flanigan (Team Blake) finished in third place behind winner Carter Rubin (Team Gwen) and runner-up Jim Ranger (Team Blake); fourth and fifth place were DeSz (Team Kelly) and John Holiday (Team Legend).

Season 20: Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake) finished in third place behind winner Cam Anthony (Team Blake) and runner-up Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly); fourth and fifth place were Rachel Mac (Team Nick) and Victor Solomon (Team Legend).

Season 21: Jershika Maple (Team Legend) finished in fifth place behind winner Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly), runner-up Wendy Moten (Team Blake), plus Paris Winningham (Team Blake) and Hailey Mia (Team Kelly).

