‘Only Murders in the Building’: Celebrating the award-winning cast

It’s no mystery why Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” is nominated for 17 Emmy Awards including comedy series, actor and guest actor and actress: a delish plot, snappy dialogue, pitch-perfect directing, and a cast to die for led by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. They are “The Three Amigos” for the 21st century. To celebrate the series, which recently had its second season finale, why not look at some fun facts and trivia of the cast many of whom already have mantle full of honors.

Steve Martin

Talk about a modern-day Renaissance man. Martin is an actor, writer, musician-he plays a mean banjo-composer and ace tap dancers. Is there anything he can’t do? Martin won an honorary Oscar in 2014, the AFI’s Life Achievement Award in 2015, four Grammy Awards including two for best comedy recording in 1978 and 1979, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2007 such critics honors as the New York Film Critics Circle award for best actor for 1984’s “All of Me” and the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. for best actor for 1987’s “Roxanne.” He was nominated for two Tonys for best book and best score for a musical for 2016’s “Bright Star.”

The wild and crazy guy is nominated for three Emmys for “Only Murders”: actor, writing and as an executive producer of the series. Over the past 53 years, Martin has received 13 Emmy nods, but hasn’t won since 1969 when he earned the Emmy as part of the writing staff of the classic and controversial CBS “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.” He also starred in and wrote the Oscar-nominated 1977 short “The Absent-Minded Waiter,” which featured Buck Henry and Teri Garr. He opened his landmark comedy stint in the 1978 at the then Universal Amphitheatre with the short. Oh, and The Blues Brothers were the opening act.

Martin Short

Short might be the funniest guy alive. Do you know he even does an impression of Montgomery Clift. He played the Oscar-nominated actor in the “I Married Monty” sketch in his 1985 Showtime special “Martin Short: Concert for the North Americas.” He headlined the short-lived 1979-80 ABC legal eagle sitcom “The Associates” from James L. Brooks and Stan Daniels. In 1987, he starred with Annette O’Toole in the romantic feature comedy “Cross My Heart” and his fans saw a whole new side of Marty, literally. According to IMDB.com “Martin Short is shown with full rear nudity, although in a low light,” while he and O’Toole “engage in simulated intercourse.” And in his review, Roger Ebert noted that “the two of them earn a footnote in cinematic history by becoming the first characters in a major movie to discuss and use condoms. They are refreshingly frank about their choice of brands.”

Short is no stranger to awards. He’s been nominated 14 times for a primetime Emmy: two of those are for actor and comedy series for “Only Murders.” Surprisingly three of nominations came for dramatic work. (He’s also been in contention for three daytime Emmys). He first won an Emmy back in 1983 as one of the writers of NBC’s “SCTV” and picked up another Emmy as the performer/host of the outstanding variety series in 2016 for TNT’s “AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Mel Brooks. He’s also been embraced by Broadway, receiving a Tony nomination in 1993 for the musical version of “The Goodbye Girl” and winning in 1999 for the revival of the musical “Little Me.”

Nathan Lane

The lauded actor broke the record this year for the most guest star Emmy nominations with six bids and he finally prevailed. He can sit that next to the daytime Emmy he picked up in 2001 for his performance in the animated series “Teacher’s Pet.” (He’s already won the Gold Derby Award for guest actor for “Only Murders” this year.)

Early in his career, he starred with Mickey Rooney and another newcomer by the name of Dana Carvey in the 1982 NBC comedy series “One of the Boys.” And if you don’t remember that sitcom, you are all the better for it. In 1998 he headlined the short-lived NBC comedy series “Encore! Encore!” There was no encore for the show after it aired 11 episodes on the Peacock network. Lane made his Broadway debut opposite George C. Scott in the Oscar -winner’s 1982 revival of Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter” and then appeared with Scott again in the 1991 remounting of “On Borrowed Time.” Nominated for seven Tonys, Lane’s won twice for his star turns in the tuners “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1996) and “The Producers” (2001) and his featured role in the 2018 revival of Tony Kushner’s landmark “Angels in America.”

Jayne Houdyshell

Though she wasn’t nominated for an Emmy for her performance as the ill-fated and obnoxious Bunny Folger, she’s no stranger to Broadway and off-Broadway. She earned a special Drama Desk Award honor in 2013 for “her artistry as an exceptionally versatile and distinctive Broadway and Off-Broadway performer.” Nominated for five Tonys, she won in 2016 for her scene-stealing role in “The Humans ” (she also starred in the 2021 film version) and was nominated this year for her featured performance in the hit revival of “The Music Man.”

