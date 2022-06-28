‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 reviews: Comic whodunnit is ‘as strong as ever in its second outing’

“Only Murders in the Building” was a sleeper hit for Hulu in season one and an awards hit as well, earning three SAG Award nominations, four Critics Choice nominations, three Writers Guild nominations, and three Television Critics Association nominations. So season two had a lot to live up to when it premiered on June 28. Do critics think this spoof of true-crime fanatics is just as worth watching?

As of this writing the “Only Murders in the Building” season 2 reviews average out to a 79 score on MetaCritic based on 20 reviews counted thus far. That includes 19 positive reviews, one review classified as mixed, and none that are outright negative. On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season rates a perfect 100% fresh based on 37 reviews. The RT critics’ consensus says the show “gets a new lease on life with a knottier sophomore outing that retains the series’ core charm and wit.” Compare that to season one, which scored 76 on MetaCritic and also 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that the show has maintained its quality and then some.

Robert Lloyd (LA Times) writes, “It is in many ways a model second season, giving you more of the same, but different, making use of all the resources established in the excellent first to create something even richer in character and emotion.” Daniel D’Addario (Variety) adds that the show “no longer has its element of surprise … But that’s the only thing this show has lost. With its rococo details of life in a New York doorman-building overlaying careful and meticulous construction, the Hulu whodunit comedy is as strong as ever in its second outing.”

Kelly Lawler (USA Today) says the trio of amateur sleuths played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are a “winsome trio.” Rebecca Nicholson (The Guardian) comments that the show’s “guest stars remain as impressive as always” including the “brilliant” Tina Fey and Amy Schumer, though she also notes that the show is “not as finely balanced” as it was in season one. Ben Travers (IndieWire) agrees that the season is “a bit messier than the first,” but “still shines.” Emma Kiely (Collider), in the only mixed review recorded on MetaCritic for the time being, calls the new season “unrefined,” with “relentless sideplots” that are “so distracting that you forget what you came here for: a whodunnit.”

What do you think of “Only Murders in the Building”? Have you started the new season yet? If so, comment below and join all the TV discussion in our forums.

