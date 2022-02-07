Singing their way to a Best Actress Oscar nomination: Jessica Chastain, Rachel Zegler, Jennifer Hudson

Some of the most thrilling and indelible bits of film history have involved talented actresses showcasing their powerful singing voices. From Julie Andrews’s stirring rendition of the title song in “The Sound of Music” to Lady Gaga’s passionate performance of “Shallow” in “A Star Is Born,” these musical moments have become cultural touchstones, and many have rightfully led to Oscars recognition.

Since the first Oscars ceremony in 1929, a total of 34 performances that involve singing have been nominated for Best Actress. There has been one such contender in each of the last three lineups, and that trend is likely to continue this year. Our current odds indicate that previous lead nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” 2013) will score a bid for playing televangelist and recording artist Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” She holds the third place spot in our ranking behind Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”).

Chastain could also be joined in the final lineup by newcomer Rachel Zegler (seventh place) who stars as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s version of the Broadway musical “West Side Story.” Right behind her in eighth place is 2007 supporting champ Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”), who portrays 18-time Grammy winner Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” And, decently positioned in 12th place is Emilia Jones, who plays high school choir singer and aspiring Berklee College of Music student Ruby Rossi in “CODA.”

Rounding out our top dozen are Kristen Stewart (“Spencer,” fourth), Gaga (“House of Gucci,” fifth), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers,” sixth), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza,” ninth), Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” 10th), and Tessa Thompson (“Passing,” 11th).

