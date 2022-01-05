‘Scenes from a Marriage’ should finally land Oscar Isaac his first SAG Awards nomination

The HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage” features one of Oscar Isaac‘s finest performances to date. As Jonathan, a philosophy professor dealing with the disintegration of his marriage, the actor gets the opportunity to run the gamut of emotions, particularly keying into his character’s vulnerability. It is a role that is practically tailor-made for Isaac, blending his signature charm with a sensitivity we don’t always see in male actors. And it might just be the role that finally nets him an overdue nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a reversal of traditional, outdated gender roles, Jonathan’s wife Mira (Jessica Chastain) is the primary breadwinner of their household, with Jonathan able to stay home and raise their daughter, Ava. Mira is also having an affair with one of her co-workers, and when she reveals her secret to Jonathan, Isaac plays his reaction with surprising naturalism, a far cry from the response we often see from aggrieved spouses upon learning this information. In fact, there is very little artificiality in Isaac’s performance, despite the wordy, theatrical material with which he is working. He is desperate to keep the marriage together, until he learns how much she has moved on, and Isaac tracks this gradual emotional journey through all five episodes of the series.

“Scenes from a Marriage” is the right role at the right time to give Isaac his first SAG Awards nomination. He was overlooked by voters for his acclaimed work in previous films and series like “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Ex Machina” and “Show Me a Hero,” despite collecting nominations from other award shows for those projects. According to the latest Gold Derby odds, Isaac will indeed be nominated at the upcoming SAG Awards in the Best Movie/Mini Actor category, currently ranking in second place.

It is likely that the HBO series will appeal to actors, who make up the majority of SAG-AFTRA. Chastain is also expected to earn a nomination in Movie/Mini Actress for her own actor-friendly performance, but she already has a SAG Award of her own, so a bid for Isaac will be even more significant.

