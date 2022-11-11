How will movies that opened before September fare at the Oscars?

Now that the September and October fall film festivals have come and gone, and we’ve gotten a much better picture of what the upcoming awards landscape might look like, some may be wondering, “What about all those other movies that were released during the first eight months of the year?” There were many movies released before Labor Day, but a few of them, such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” and even “The Batman” did so well in theaters and were so popular, they surely will play some part in the awards season ahead, right? How about a movie like Robert Eggers’s “The Northman,” which many people enjoyed and had such amazing crafts work?

Just because other movies are being released in the last few months of the year, that doesn’t mean that every other movie released before Labor Day will be completely forgotten, and some studios will go the distance to make sure that they’re remembered.

Earlier this year, “CODA” won Best Picture well over a year after it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, showing that a movie released earlier in the year isn’t completely dead in the water once other higher profile movies are released in the last few months of the year. Apple was canny enough to do a number of screenings later in the year, which proved to be a boon for the movie to win three Oscars in all three categories in which it was nominated.

Probably one of the most famous early-year Oscar winners was the late Jonathan Demme’s adaptation of “The Silence of the Lambs,” which introduced the world to Anthony Hopkins’s Hannibal Lecter on February 14, 1991. “Lambs” was nominated for seven Oscars, winning five, including Best Picture, Hopkins’ first lead actor Oscar, as well as Jodie Foster’s second lead actress Oscar. Demme received an Oscar for the film’s direction, and the adapted screenplay was also honored. The 2001 sequel, “Hannibal,” and 2002 prequel, “Red Dragon,” both starring Hopkins, received no Oscar love.

Another movie that opened earlier in the year but stuck around through Oscar night was Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator,” opening in May 2000 and making $187.7 million in North America before receiving 12 Oscar nominations and winning five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. Oddly, this one has also had prequels and sequels floated, but 22 years later nothing has come of those plans.

There are also the strange cases of “Crash” and “The Hurt Locker,” both which premiered at TIFF in September but then weren’t released until the following summer. “Crash” was released by Lionsgate to decent success, while Kathryn Bigelow‘s “The Hurt Locker” was given a summer release by Summit to middling business at the box office. Up until the pandemic, “The Hurt Locker” remained the lowest-grossing Best Picture winner, but both studios wisely gave the movies another push as Oscar voters were beginning to turn in their nominations, which helped both movies get the votes needed to win Best Picture.

But let’s go back to those movies that premiered at Sundance, like “CODA.” That was the first Best Picture winner to come out of the annual January indie film fest, which regularly introduces us to new talent such as Damien Chazelle and Ryan Coogler, but other Sundance premieres have gone on to Oscar gold, though not necessarily for Best Picture. “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006 and “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire” in 2009 were two more memorable and much-lauded Sundance premieres that were nominated for Best Picture, each of them winning two Oscars for screenplay and a supporting performance. Although “An Education” in 2009 was notable for its introduction of one Carey Mulligan, she wasn’t the only one to get nominated since it received an Adapted Screenplay nomination for author Nick Hornby, and also was one of 10 Best Picture nominees that year.

2009 was also quite notable, since that was the year the academy extended the Best Picture nominations beyond just five. Sure enough, extending the number of Best Picture nominees has allowed for more Sundance movies to get Best Picture nominations, from “The Kids Are All Right” in 2010 to “Beasts of the Southern Wild” in 2012 and “Boyhood” in 2014.

One of Disney/Touchstone’s big Oscar movies was 2011’s “The Help,” written and directed by Tate Taylor, which was given an early August release. That received a Best Picture nomination, but its three other Oscar bids were for the actors with Octavia Spencer winning. Two years later the Weinstein Company tried to pull off a similar trick with “Precious” director Lee Daniels’s “The Butler,” starring previous Oscar winner Forrest Whitaker, but other than a few SAG and BAFTA nominations, it failed to make much of a mark in the awards season.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” and his most recent film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” both opened during the summer, with the former winning an Oscar for Christoph Waltz (who would win a second Oscar for Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” released in a far more traditional December slot). “Basterds” would get seven other Oscar nominations, as well as the SAG ensemble prize for Tarantino’s cast. “Once Upon a Time” received 10 Oscar nominations and got Brad Pitt his first acting Oscar as well as another trophy for Best Production Design.

The truth is that while it’s nice for a film to get a November or December release, in order to be fresh in Oscar voters’ minds when they fill out their ballots, there are so many great movies released throughout the year. Many of them receive so much love in the many months before Labor Day, that it’s hard to imagine a few of them not ending up in a Best Picture line-up that guarantees 10 nominations.

Although I’m not confident this year’s Sundance line-up will produce a Best Picture nominee, I’m predicting that at least two, possibly three, movies chosen for Best Picture will have been released before Labor Day.

