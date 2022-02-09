A closer look at the five Best Director nominees for the 2022 Oscars

Twenty-eight years ago, Steven Spielberg (“Schindler’s List’) and Jane Campion (“The Piano”) were the favorites in the Best Director race at the Oscars. Spielberg won for the first time back then with Campion picking up the original screenplay Academy Award. And now they are facing off again.

Spielberg is nominated as Best Director for the eighth time for his remake of the musical “West Side Story” and Campion is up for her Western “The Power of the Dog.” Two of the other contenders for Best Director — Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) — are previous nominees (it’s been a long -and record breaking-32 years between Branagh’s bids). The fifth nominee is an Oscar rookie, Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car.”

Take a read of the Best Director Oscar nominees biographies and then make your prediction as to who will prevail on March 27.

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

The 51-year-old writer/director receives his third Oscar nomination in this category for this coming-of-age tale set in the San Fernando Valley. The nostalgia-tinged film set in 1973 is a far cry from his heavy dramas such as 1999’s “Magnolia,” 2007’s “There Will Be Blood” and 2012’s “The Master.” Anderson is nominated for the BAFTA, DGA and Critics Choice award honors. He is also up for Best Picture and Original Screenplay. He has contended eight times already with bids for directing, producing and scripting “There Will Be Blood,” directing and producing “Phantom Thread,” his original screenplays for “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia” and his adapted screenplay for “Inherent Vice.”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

The Belfast-born made Oscar history this year as his producing and original screenplay nominations mean he has contended in a whopping seven categories. He’d already reaped a Best Director bid for “Henry V” and also vied then for Best Actor. In addition he has been nominated for Supporting Actor for “My Week with Marilyn,” Adapted Screenplay (“Hamlet”) and Live Action Short (“Swan Song”). While the 61-year-old Sir Kenneth was snubbed at the BAFTAs for directing “Belfast,” he is in contention at the DGA and Critics Choice awards.

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Back in 1994, this 67-year-old New Zealand filmmaker became just the second woman to be nominated in the directing category. This year, she became the first woman to reap two bids and is considered the front-runner for her stark, evocative Western. She’s won several critics’ groups honors and is nominated at the DGA, BAFTA and Critics Choice awards. She’d be the second woman in a row to win in the category after Chloe Zhoe prevailed last year for helming the Best Picture winner “Nomadland.” Campion is also nominated as producer and for her adapted screenplay.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

The acclaimed 43-year-old filmmaker earns his first Oscar nomination for his three-hour drama about a famed director mourning the unexpected death of his wife who agrees to helm a production of “Uncle Vanya.” Hamuguchi also is nominated for adapted screenplay. “Drive,” which is the first Japanese language film to receive a Best Picture nomination, won the top prize from film critics in New York, Los Angeles and nationally. Hamaguchi is the third Japanese filmmaker nominated in this category after Hiroshi Teshigahara (“Women in the Dunes”) and Akira Kurosawa (“Ran”).

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

He won two of his seven previous Best Director races for 1993’s “Schindler’s List” and 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.” Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins shared this award for the 1961 version of “West Side Story.” Though snubbed by BAFTA, the 75-year-old Spielberg is nominated at the DGA and Critics Choice awards. His other directing nominations were for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Munich” and “Lincoln.”

