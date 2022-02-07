2022 Oscar nominations predictions: Our official odds in all 23 Academy Awards categories

The 2022 Oscars nominations are quickly approaching with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars in contention. On Tuesday morning, February 8, the motion picture academy will announce the nominations for their 94th annual awards. The winners will be announced on Sunday night, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. So who will make the cut and who will land on the inevitable list of snubs? Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s complete nominations predictions in all 23 categories listed in order of our racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds are calculated by combining the predictions of more than 8,000 registered Gold Derby users who have placed their bets in our predictions center. They include Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from top media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations and the All-Star Users who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last couple of years.

And then of course, there are the thousands upon thousands of everyday Users who make up our largest predictions bloc. One of them will likely out-score the rest of us with their forecasts. And you can join them here if you haven’t already. Do you agree with our consensus Oscar bets? Check them all out below. Keep making or updating your predictions until the morning of nominations. And debate all the contenders with your fellow movie-lovers in our forums.

Here are Gold Derby’s official 2022 Oscar nominations predictions odds by category:

BEST PICTURE

“The Power of the Dog” — 13/2

“Belfast” — 15/2

“West Side Story” — 17/2

“Dune” — 9/1

“Licorice Pizza” — 9/1

“King Richard” — 19/2

“CODA” — 21/2

“Don’t Look Up” — 13/1

“tick, tick…Boom!” — 18/1

“Drive My Car” — 35/1

Watch out for: “Being the Ricardos,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Nightmare Alley”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) — 82/25

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) — 9/2

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) — 11/2

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) — 6/1

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) — 6/1

Watch out for: Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Guillermo Del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”)

BEST ACTRESS

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) — 4/1

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) — 4/1

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) — 5/1

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) — 11/2

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) — 7/1

Watch out for: Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith (“King Richard”) — 17/5

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) — 19/5

Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick…Boom!”) — 9/2

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) — 5/1

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) — 12/1

Watch out for: Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”), Nicholas Cage (“Pig”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) — 71/20

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) — 39/10

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”) — 9/2

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) — 5/1

Ruth Negga (“Passing”) — 13/2

Watch out for: Marlee Matlin (“CODA”), Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) — 69/20

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) — 4/1

Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”) — 5/1

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”) — 9/1

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”) — 19/2

Watch out for: Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), Mike Faist (“West Side Story”), Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Power of the Dog” — 10/3

“CODA” — 9/2

“The Lost Daughter” — 9/2

“West Side Story” — 13/2

“Dune” — 9/1

Watch out for: “Drive My Car,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Nightmare Alley”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Licorice Pizza” — 7/2

“Belfast” — 39/10

“Don’t Look Up” — 5/1

“King Richard” — 5/1

“Being the Ricardos” — 11/2

Watch out for: “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers,” “C’mon C’mon”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune” — 7/2

“The Power of the Dog” — 39/10

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — 9/2

“Belfast” — 6/1

“West Side Story” — 6/1

Watch out for: “Nightmare Alley,” “Spencer,” “The Green Knight”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella” — 69/20

“Dune” — 9/2

“House of Gucci” — 5/1

“West Side Story” — 11/2

“Nightmare Alley” — 9/1

Watch out for: “Spencer,” “Cyrano,” “The French Dispatch”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Dune” — 69/20

“Belfast” — 9/2

“The Power of the Dog” — 9/2

“West Side Story” — 8/1

“Licorice Pizza” — 9/1

Watch out for: “Don’t Look Up,” “tick, tick…Boom!,” “Nightmare Alley”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — 7/2

“Dune” — 4/1

“Cruella” — 9/2

“House of Gucci” — 9/2

“West Side Story” — 21/2

Watch out for: “Coming 2 America,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Nightmare Alley”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune” — 17/5

“Nightmare Alley” — 9/2

“West Side Story” — 9/2

“The French Dispatch” — 5/1

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — 13/2

Watch out for: “Belfast,” “Cyrano,” “Spencer”

BEST SCORE

“Dune” — 69/20

“The Power of the Dog” — 19/5

“The French Dispatch” — 11/2

“Don’t Look Up” — 6/1

“Parallel Mothers” — 23/2

Watch out for: “Encanto,” “Spencer,” “No Time to Die”

BEST SONG

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”) — 69/20

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”) — 9/2

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”) — 9/2

“Just Look Up” (“Don’t Look Up”) — 11/2

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”) — 21/2

Watch out for: “Guns Go Bang” (“The Harder They Fall”), “Here I Am Singing My Way Home” (“Respect”), “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

BEST SOUND

“Dune” — 10/3

“West Side Story” — 4/1

“No Time to Die” — 9/2

“Belfast” — 7/1

“tick, tick…Boom!” — 8/1

Watch out for: “The Power of the Dog,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune” — 82/25

“The Matrix Resurrections” — 5/1

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — 5/1

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — 11/2

“Godzilla vs. Kong” — 8/1

Watch out for: “No Time to Die,” “Eternals,” “Free Guy”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto” — 18/5

“Luca” — 4/1

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — 9/2

“Flee” — 9/2

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — 6/1

Watch out for: “Belle,” “Sing 2,” “The Summit of the Gods”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Flee” — 18/5

“Summer of Soul” — 39/10

“The Rescue” — 9/2

“Procession” — 13/2

“Ascension” — 8/1

Watch out for: “Attica,” “The Velvet Underground,” “The First Wave”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Drive My Car” — 10/3

“A Hero” — 9/2

“The Worst Person in the World” — 9/2

“Flee” — 5/1

“The Hand of God” — 11/2

Watch out for: “Compartment No. 6,” “Prayers for the Stolen,” “I’m Your Man”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Us Again” — 18/5

“Robin Robin” — 5/1

“The Windshield Wiper” — 5/1

“Step Into the River” — 11/2

“Only a Child” — 7/1

Watch out for: “The Musician,” “Namoo,” “Affairs of the Art”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Three Songs for Benazir” — 4/1

“The Queen of Basketball” — 4/1

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker” — 11/2

“When We Were Bullies” — 7/1

“Terror Cantagion” — 15/2

Watch out for: “Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” “Audible,” “Lynching Postcards”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“When the Sun Sets” — 4/1

“The Long Goodbye” — 4/1

“Tala’vision” — 11/2

“Censor of Dreams” — 6/1

“Frimas” — 13/2

Watch out for: “You’re Dead Helen,” “The Criminals,” “Les Grandes Claques”

