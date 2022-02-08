Sassy Oscar nominations reactions from our film forum posters: Cheers for Kirsten Dunst, jeers for Lady Gaga snub

Our forum posters, many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind screen names, were quick to sound off with their 2022 Oscar nomination reactions. While they discussed the reshaping of the race, they cheered for their favorite films and lamented the fact that others have hit the end of the road.

Over the past 93 years the Academy Awards have learned that it’s impossible to please everybody, and this year is no exception. Below is just a sampling of the brutally honest comments of our sassy forum posters concerning the 2022 Oscar nominations. Take a read and then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

SEE 2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 23 categories

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Skyler Lindquist: The “tick, tick… BOOM!” disrespect.

fivestar: “The Power of the Dog” is just winning Best Picture and it’s even more boring than last year with “Nomadland.”

jdpjdp: “Nightmare Alley”? Gross.

Ghost: “The Power of the Dog” is so sweeping.

Rishabh Chaturvedi: “Nightmare Alley” in Best Picture is… a choice. One of those head-scratchers the AMPAS delivers time and again. Would’ve totally loved to see “Flee” or “The Worst Person in the World” grab that final slot.

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

aahoto: NO DENIS VILLENEUVE?! Apparently “Dune” directed itself.

m_butterfly: HAMAGUCHI

Lucas: Villeneuve snubbed???? The academy is truly unpredictable now.

superbrats: No way “The Power of the Dog” isn’t winning this.

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

paddylastinc: Not BARDEM!!! But yes for Garfield!!!

aahoto: Oh my God Bardem seriously?

Moviebuff22: I should’ve figured the acting branch would love “Being The Ricardos.” Javier Bardem is the worst nomination.

Ziggiy: Here’s to Will Smith taking home his first Academy Award! Very deserving!

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

laslo: PENELOPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE YESSSSSSSSSSSSS

AayaanUpadhyaya: GAGA SNUBBED!!!! CRUZ AND STEWERT GET IN!!! THIS IS BONKERSS

Luca: So happy for Kristen Stewart.

jdpjdp: NO GAGA. BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH THIS IS DELICIOUS.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J. K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

LLLhawks: J.K. Simmons. HAHAHAHA.

Stank83: LOOOL! Bradley Cooper snubbed in Supporting and rightly so!!

ArtIsntEasy: I don’t think J.K .Simmons was worthy of a nom. I am glad Jared Leto is out though!!

forwardswill: No Jared Leto is the best news.

Jacob “Oscar Boy” Boe: MY BOY MIKE FAIST — so sad rn.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

xohours: BUCKLEY OMG.

Mary: RUTH NEGGA WAS SNUBBED NOOOOOO.

AWDubay: Kirsten Dunst finally being an Oscar nominee is the best feeling.

AayaanUpadhyaya: WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!!! DENCH? WHAT?

GD: Caitriona Balfe gives the best performance of the year and she’s snubbed. I can’t.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

esteban: Ok but can we talk about “DRIVE MY CAR”?! They said there was no passion for it and look at it break into Screenplay, something “Another Round” and “Cold War” failed to do.

crabbie: YAY “DRIVE MY CAR”!!!

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Watcher: Calling it – “Belfast” is taking Original Screenplay. We might not like it. But it’s happening.

M: No “Being the Ricardos”??

lhdang2000: Omg “The Worst Person in The World”! Lovely surprise.

esteban: I think we have to consider a possibility that “Don’t Look Up” is a threat to win this…

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

paddylastinc: Yassss “Flee”!!! Come thru!!!

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Watcher: “A Hero” missed! noooo.

yoseligo: “Lunana” has gone through an odyssey to get nominated. Happy for them.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

hillslight: “BELFAST” SNUBBED IN CINEMATOGRAPHY WE WON.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Anthagiox: “House of Gucci” missing is a crime.

wolfali: Why are people shocked by “House of Gucci” missing? It felt telling once it missed BAFTA.

BEST FILM EDITING

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick… BOOM!”

Anthagiox: This “Don’t Look Up” love is insane to me.

esteban: NO “BELFAST.” THAT SHIP HAS SAILED.

M: “Licorice Pizza” underperformed so much.

kamila: How did “tick, tick… BOOM!” get Editing but not Picture?

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Harmonia: Too much love for “The Power of the Dog” for my liking.

BEST SCORE

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST SONG

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

Lfs: Of course Diane Warren didn’t miss.

M: I cant believe they snubbed Ariana Grande.

storminthedark: Ariana snubbed for Diane… she can never be underestimated.

Derrick Eoghan Oisín O’Callaghan: I would like to see “Be Alive” upset here.

BEST SOUND

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Luca: POTD got sound!!! Omg!!

AayaanUpadhyaya: “West Side Story” somehow underperformed and overperfomed at the same time.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

LLLhawks: I love that “Matrix Resurrections” snub. I was disappointed by that film.

Noah6699: Glad “No Time to Die” picked up some nominations.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“BoxBallet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Nate: No “Us Again”? “Robin Robin” appears to be the front-runner now.

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

AminstY21: I guess the Academy really watched those shorts because “The Dress” was the best and the most deserving by far.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions