Which Oscar nominee should follow in Ariana DeBose’s footsteps with an ‘SNL’ hosting stint? [POLL]

How much can a “Saturday Night Live” hosting stint help an Oscar contender? Ariana DeBose is the first of this year’s acting nominees to utilize “SNL” as a campaign stop for her scene-stealing work in “West Side Story,” having hosted the Jan. 15 episode. With Oscar nominations now released, we may see other acting frontrunners following in DeBose’s footsteps by showing off another side to their skills on live TV. Which of this year’s nominees would you like to see emcee the NBC staple ahead of the Oscars on March 27? Vote in our “SNL” host poll below.

For seven of the other 19 acting nominees, a week of “SNL” would be familiar territory. Such actors who have hosted the late-night sketch series before include Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), who is the only one of this group to host twice. Most of these contenders made their “SNL” debuts relatively recently over the last decade, while for Dunst and Kidman it has been decades since they’ve hosted — 2002 and 1993, respectively.

It would make sense for “SNL” to recruit some of these past hosts to come back for another round, especially those with big fanbases like Garfield and Stewart. While neither is the predicted frontrunner in their category, a stint on “SNL” right in the middle of Oscar voting might give them the boost they need to really contend for the win. Looking to those who haven’t hosted before, there are plenty of options that could excel in the NBC comedy’s live format, such as Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) or Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”). Most of the character actors nominated in the supporting categories are probably unlikely, but it could be thrilling to see an actor with theater experience like Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) or a legend like Judi Dench (“Belfast”) brave the “SNL” stage.

Whether “Saturday Night Live” can really help a nominee become a winner is up for debate, but it can only serve to boost one’s profile. Just last year we saw Daniel Kaluuya host “SNL” in the leadup to his Oscar win for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” in an episode that was so well-received that he landed an Emmy nomination for it. The following week’s host, Carey Mulligan, was not so fortunate, losing her Oscar bid for “Promising Young Woman.”

For any of this year’s nominees that host “SNL” on their path to Oscar glory, the key will be making an impact and giving voters an additional reason to check the box next to their name on the ballot.