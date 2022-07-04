Spoiler alert! 6 former Oscar players in position to steal someone’s Emmy nom in Best Movie/Limited Actress race

The Best Movie/Limited Actress race at the 2022 Emmys is so competitive that six of Hollywood’s top leading ladies are fighting just to be nominated. Our current odds have Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Margaret Qualley (“Maid”), Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) and Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) taking the six slots available. But which former Oscar nominees (or winners) could play spoiler when nominations are revealed on July 12? There are six within striking distance.

Viola Davis is in seventh position for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in Showtime’s “The First Lady.” There are 10 experts currently predicting Davis will be nominated, along with three editors, four of our Top 24 users and six All-Stars. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Fences” (2016) and was nominated on three other occasions for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020) “The Help” (2011) and “Doubt” (2008). The Academy Award winner has been nominated for five Emmys, winning Best Drama Actress in 2015 for “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Toni Collette sits in ninth place for her portrayal of Kathleen Peterson in HBO Max’s “The Staircase.” Three experts are currently predicting Collette will be nominated, along with two editors, 13 of our Top 24 users and nine All-Stars. She was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” (1999). The Academy Award nominee has received four Emmy bids, winning Best Comedy Actress in 2009 for “The United States of Tara.”

Michelle Pfeiffer is in 10th place for her portrayal of Betty Ford in Showtime’s “The First Lady.” Five experts a currently predicting Pfeiffer will be nominated, along with five editors, four of our Top 24 users and five All-Stars. She was nominated at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress in “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988) and Best Actress in “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989) and “Love Field” (1992). The Academy Award nominee has received one previous Primetime Emmy bid for “The Wizard of Lies” in 2017.

Anne Hathaway is in 12th place for her portrayal of Rebekah Neumann in Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed.” One expert is currently predicting Hathaway will be nominated, along with two editors, three of our Top 24 users and two All-Stars. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Les Miserables” (2012) and was nominated for Best Actress for “Rachel Getting Married” (2008). The Academy Award winner also won an Emmy for Best Voice-Over Performance as Princess Penelope in “The Simpsons” (2010) and received an additional bid in 2011 for hosting the 83rd Oscars.

Renee Zellweger is in 13 place for her portrayal of Pam Hupp in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam.” One expert is currently predicting Zellweger will be nominated, along with three editors, one of our Top 24 users and one All-Star. She has won two Oscars: Best Supporting Actress for “Cold Mountain” (2003) and Best Actress for “Judy” (2019). She received two additional Best Actress bids at the Academy Awards for “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001) and “Chicago” (2002). This would be the first Emmy nomination for Zellweger.

Olivia Colman is in 18th place for her portrayal of Susan Edwards in HBO’s “Landscapers.” One expert is currently predicting Colman will be nominated, but no editors, Top 24 users or All-Stars agree. She won a Best Actress Oscar for “The Favourite” (2018) and earned additional bids for Best Supporting Actress in “The Father” (2020) and Best Actress in “The Lost Daughter” (2021). Colman has also received four previous Emmy bids, winning Best Drama Actress in 2021 for “The Crown.”

