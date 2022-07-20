Early Oscar odds predict Best Actress battle between Michelle Yeoh and Margot Robbie

There’s a lot we don’t know about the coming awards season — including how good many of the movies actually are — but almost 2,000 Gold Derby users as of this writing are already predicting the Oscars, and from this early vantage point Best Actress looks like a race between one contender whose film has been released (Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and one whose film has yet to be screened (Margot Robbie in “Babylon”).

Robbie is being predicted by a majority of users, including the Experts who have chimed in early from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar nominations, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting nominations from the past two years. So why does she already look so strong despite her film still being a mystery?

On paper, Robbie has the right stuff. She’s a two-time Oscar nominee for “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell,” so she has proved her mettle on a consistent basis and voters might consider her due for the trophy, kind of like Jessica Chastain who just won her Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” on her third try. Robbie also plays a recognizable historical figure — silent film actress Clara Bow — and we know how much the Oscars love entertainers playing entertainers (Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn in “The Aviator,” Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose,” Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy,” to name a few Oscar-winning roles). And “Babylon” is directed by Damien Chazelle, who previously directed Emma Stone to her Best Actress Oscar win for “La La Land.”

But “Babylon” is still an unknown quantity, and playing a biographical role in a Chazelle movie isn’t a sure thing (see: “First Man”). Yeoh, meanwhile, is in a film that already has the necessary acclaim. She also has a strong narrative as a veteran actress who has never gotten her due from the academy. Under normal circumstances she might be disadvantaged by the fact that her film, an action dramedy set across multiple dimensions, isn’t the academy’s usual cup of tea to say the least, but the overdue-veteran factor could help overcome that, as it did for Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”). All that said, this race is likely to take many more twists and turns before all is said and done. It wouldn’t be the Oscars if it didn’t.

