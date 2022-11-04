Oscar predictions: ‘The Fabelmans’ leads stacked field for Best Cinematography

Gold Derby’s latest Oscar odds show 12 viable contenders battling for Best Cinematography. Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” shot by longtime collaborator Janusz Kamiński, leads a particularly strong slate that includes three blockbuster sequels, a war epic, and an ode to cinema shot by Roger Deakins.

Kamiński’s won twice before, and both victories coincided with Spielberg’s. The pair walked away winners in 1994 and 1999 for “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan,” respectively. Given Spielberg’s frontrunner status in Best Director, pundits are predicting lightning will strike a third time for these two. Kamiński pulled through with a nomination for “West Side Story” a year ago despite missing a predictive nod from the American Society of Cinematographers.

Former winner Claudio Miranda (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Life of Pi”) also looks like a lock for his groundbreaking work on “Top Gun: Maverick.” The technical challenges of shooting inside F-18s have consistently been emphasized by Paramount’s marketing. Exterior shots during the movie’s aerial sequences are just as impressive.

“Babylon” isn’t screening for press until November 14th, but the film’s pedigree and the footage we’ve already seen in the trailer make it hard to doubt that Linus Sandgren, coming off “No Time to Die,” lands a nomination. His partnership with Damien Chazelle earned him an Oscar in 2017 for “La La Land.” Even though “First Man” wasn’t recognized by the branch, Chazelle and Sandgren’s expansive recreation of 1920s Hollywood in “Babylon” will be difficult to overlook.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Empire of Light” round out the top five. “Avatar” (Mauro Fiore) won the award in 2010. For the highly anticipated sequel, shot at 48 frames per second, James Cameron re-teamed with “Titanic” DP Russell Carpenter. Peter Jackson and Ang Lee both famously experimented with frame rates higher than the 24-frame standard (“The Hobbit” was shot at 48 FPS, and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”at 120), but critics and audiences reacted tepidly. If Cameron and Carpenter overcome the kinks that undid those projects, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be just as technically innovative as its predecessor, if not more. That’s an achievement the Academy will have to appreciate.

Set at a coastal British cinema in the 1980s, “Empire of Light” reads on paper like pure Oscar bait. By all accounts, this mental health drama is another visual marvel from Roger Deakins and Sam Mendes (following “Skyfall” and “1917”). Even the film’s harshest critics are praising its cinematography.

The race is so competitive that one of the most aesthetically rich films of the year, Todd Field’s “TAR,” isn’t even in the top 10.

Shot by Florian Hoffmeister, the movie faces stiff competition from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Autumn Durald Arkapaw) and “The Batman” (shot by reigning category champ and “Dune” DP Greig Fraser). Though a lot of the film’s camerawork is in service of dialogue-heavy scenes, Hoffmeister’s icy precision is invaluable to what “TAR” accomplishes.

In addition to superhero spectacles, Field’s film trails arthouse fare like “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Set on a small Irish island in 1923, “Banshees” has been hailed as Martin McDonagh’s most visually ambitious project yet. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter calls it “sweepingly cinematic” and assigns credit to DP Ben Davis’ “soulful widescreen cinematography.” Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” produced by Netflix and shot by veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji (“Se7en,” “Funny Games,” “Uncut Gems”), is also in the mix. Khondji’s only Oscar nomination to date is for “Evita,” so being overdue could give him an edge over relative newcomers like Hoffmeister and Davis.

Netflix’s other contender in the race is “All Quiet on the Western Front” (shot by James Friend), a WWI drama that perfectly caters to the branch’s taste. It’s currently in sixth, right above “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” If “EEAAO” turns out to be the below-the-line juggernaut more and more voices are calling it, a nomination for DP Larkin Seiple could easily factor into its haul.

Other potential contenders include “The Woman King,” “Decision to Leave,” “Emancipation,” “Women Talking,” “Bones and All,” and “Pinocchio.” You can permutate many deserving lists of five from this incredible lineup.

