Will all 10 Best Picture nominees win at least one Oscar?

The Oscars love to spread the wealth, as demonstrated by the last several years of the awards. Voters have been especially generous to films in the Best Picture race, like last year when seven of the eight movies in the top category walked away with at least one Oscar. Now that the academy has instituted a solid 10 nominees in Best Picture again, the chances of each film earning an Oscar on March 27 is not as likely, though a vast majority still could.

Gold Derby Experts, editors and users expect seven of the 10 Best Picture nominees to win at least one Oscar, according to the latest odds: “CODA,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” However, the other three, “Belfast,” Don’t Look Up” and “Nightmare Alley,” could still pull off upset wins over the predicted frontrunners. Let’s take a look at each Best Picture nominee’s strongest category heading into Oscar night.

“Belfast” – Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh‘s tribute to his childhood growing up during The Troubles in Northern Ireland has been a consistent nominee throughout award season. While the film became a plausible Best Picture frontrunner after winning the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, it has not managed to maximize its potential in terms of other wins. With Best Picture shaping up to be a race between “CODA” and “The Power of the Dog,” Best Original Screenplay could be the consolation prize for “Belfast,” not unlike other strong contenders that weren’t able to win Best Picture, and give Branagh his overdue Oscar win.

“CODA” – Best Supporting Actor

No film has peaked at the exact right time for Oscar voting as “CODA” has. The film pulled off a huge win at the Producers Guild of America Awards and won additional guild prizes from the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America, cementing it as a major contender to win Best Picture. This will surely translate to at least one Oscar victory, and while some are now jumping to predict it to win all three of its nominations, the surest is Troy Kotsur in Best Supporting Actor. The actor has won awards from SAG, BAFTA and Critics Choice and has the exact right character of the crude but caring father that Oscar voters love to reward.

“Don’t Look Up” – Best Original Screenplay

While “Don’t Look Up” ignited a firestorm of debate after its late December release, the buzz for Adam McKay‘s political satire has gradually died down. But WGA started up that fire again this week by giving it the award for Best Original Screenplay. It’s the only major screenplay victory for McKay and co-writer David Sirota all season, but its win over two other competitors it now faces at the Oscars may be a sign of things to come. A win here would also be reminiscent of other bold screenplays like “Promising Young Woman,” “Parasite” and “Get Out,” which the academy is clearly favoring more these days.

“Drive My Car” – Best International Feature

One of the bigger locks of the night is “Drive My Car” winning Best International Feature. The Japanese film about a grieving theater director propelled itself into the Oscar race organically with help from critics, who were nearly unanimous in their praise for director Ryusuke Hamaguchi‘s vision. As the only non-English language film in the Best Picture and Best Director race, it should easily take the Best International Feature category, even over films that also have other nominations like “Flee” and “The Worst Person in the World.”

“Dune” – Best Visual Effects

Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi epic will likely emerge as the big sweeper of the tech categories this year. The film’s massive production is impressively crafted on both a visual and aural level, with very few films able to come close to the level of detail involved. This should easily result in a win for Best Visual Effects at the very least, with Best Sound likely to go along with it, while Gold Derby odds even suggest it could win Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Score and Production Design on top of those two.

“King Richard” – Best Actor

Will Smith‘s transformative portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis prodigies Venus and Serena Williams, has led to him picking up Best Actor prizes from every major precursor, even beating “The Power of the Dog” star Benedict Cumberbatch on his home turf at BAFTA. There is little reason to suspect he won’t repeat at the Oscars, making him the first Black actor to win either lead category since Forest Whitaker for “The Last King of Scotland” in 2007, which was, ironically, the last time Smith was nominated for an Oscar.

“Licorice Pizza” – Best Original Screenplay

It is evident by now that Best Original Screenplay will be a consolation prize for one of “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up” or “Licorice Pizza” on Oscar night, barring any upsets by the other two nominees, “King Richard” or “The Worst Person in the World.” For writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, his nostalgic look at 1970s Los Angeles won the equivalent original screenplay prize at BAFTA, even beating “Belfast” in the process. The loss at WGA to “Don’t Look Up” is troubling for his chances, but voters did love “Licorice Pizza” enough to get it into Best Picture and Best Director too, and it’s possible that some may find Anderson even more overdue than Branagh for an Oscar as he now has 11 nominations to Branagh’s eight, though the latter’s have been across seven categories.

“Nightmare Alley” – Best Production Design

One of the bigger surprises of Oscar nominations morning was “Nightmare Alley” landing a Best Picture bid. Guillermo del Toro‘s homage to film noir only landed a handful of precursor nominations from Critics Choice and AFI, and is the only Best Picture nominee to not score any additional above-the-line bids. While it faces tough competition in its other categories, its best chance of pulling off an upset is in Best Production Design, with its intricate recreation of a ’30s-era carnival. The film already won an Art Directors Guild Award for period design and could be showy enough to win the Oscar over the impressive but more muted designs in “Dune.”

“The Power of the Dog” – Best Director

Leading with a massive 12 Oscar nominations, “The Power of the Dog” has been the frontrunner in Best Picture for months, and while “CODA” is proving to be a tempting alternative, the revisionist Western could still pull off the win in the top category. Regardless of the Best Picture result, though, Jane Campion is winning Best Director after sweeping every single precursor, with no clear competitor in her path to victory. “The Power of the Dog” may lose every other category it’s up for on Oscar night but Best Director is practically secured.

“West Side Story” – Best Supporting Actress

Like Smith and Campion, Ariana DeBose has pulled off a clean sweep of the supporting actress awards this season. Her scene-stealing turn as Anita, which won Rita Moreno an Oscar for her own interpretation of the character 60 years ago, should easily net her the win in Best Supporting Actress. “West Side Story” also landed a Best Director nomination for Steven Spielberg and a slew of tech bids, but this adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical likely won’t have the kind of dominant performance as the 1961 version, which won Best Picture among nine other awards.

