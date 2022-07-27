Early Oscar predictions: Will Hugh Jackman complete his EGOT with ‘The Son’?

Hugh Jackman needs one more trophy to complete his EGOT grand slam of show business awards: an Oscar. Can he wrap that up in the coming year with his performance in Florian Zeller‘s upcoming “The Son”? Around 2,000 Gold Derby users are already predicting the 2023 awards, and even sight unseen the early consensus is that Jackman will take Best Actor. Do you think our readers’ initial instincts are spot-on or way off?

The first award Jackman crossed off his list was the Tony. After breaking through in the US as tough guy Wolverine in the “X-Men” movies, he showed that he was also a consummate song-and-dance man by playing Australian songwriter Peter Allen in “The Boy from Oz,” which won him Best Actor in a Musical in 2004. He actually hosted the Tony Awards ceremony on the night he won that award, and he won Best Variety Performance at the Emmys for that gig the following year. It took longer for him to receive his Grammy, but it finally came in 2019 when he claimed Best Compilation Soundtrack as a performer on the recording for “The Greatest Showman.”

Oscar is all that’s left. He got his foot in the door with yet another musical performance; he was nominated for Best Actor for the 2012 big-screen adaptation of “Les Miserables.” That’s his only nomination to date, but we know he’s on the academy’s radar. And “The Son” pairs him with filmmaker Florian Zeller, whose last film, “The Father,” won Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins just over a year ago. Like “The Father,” “The Son” is based on a play by Zeller, which he adapted for the screen with Christopher Hampton.

So the pedigree is there for the film. And the timing is there too: Jackman has built up enough respect and goodwill in Hollywood over the last two decades that he may be considered due for a coronation. All he needs is the one right role to get him there. And this could be it: as of this writing he’s predicted to win by majorities of our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting the Oscar nominations over multiple years. Time will tell if lightning strikes twice for Zeller and if that means Jackman will be the next to wrap up his EGOT.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?