Oscars: ‘The Power of the Dog’ predicted to be first film this decade to earn three acting nominations

In 1936, “Mutiny on the Bounty” made history as the first and only film to earn three Oscar nominations for lead acting (Clark Gable, Charles Laughton, Franchot Tone). The supporting categories were established in response one year later. Since then, 119 more movies have amassed three or more acting bids each. While this triple play has been accomplished a few times with no lead nominations, at least one supporting bid has always proven necessary. “The Power of the Dog,” which is set to become the next film on this list, adheres to this rule.

Our Oscar prediction odds currently have “The Power of the Dog” reaping a total of nine nominations, and we further predict that it will win Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The film’s leading man, Benedict Cumberbatch, and featured actress Kirsten Dunst are both running second in their respective races behind Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”). If these three acting bids come to fruition as expected, “The Power of the Dog” will be the first film released in the 2020s to receive as many.

As it stands, the newest film on the list is “Marriage Story,” which was added in 2020 after premiering in 2019. Laura Dern took home a Best Supporting Actress trophy for her performance in it, while her castmates Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson were recognized as leads. Over the last 10 years, there have been a total of 14 instances, beginning with one in 2012 involving Best Actress nominee Viola Davis and supporting contenders Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer for “The Help.” Spencer ultimately won for her work in the film.

In 2013, three films were added to the list: “Lincoln” (lead winner Daniel Day-Lewis; supporting nominees Tommy Lee Jones and Sally Field), “The Master” (lead nominee Joaquin Phoenix; supporting nominees Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams), and “Silver Linings Playbook” (lead winner Jennifer Lawrence; lead nominee Bradley Cooper; supporting nominees Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver). One year later, “American Hustle” followed “Silver Linings Playbook” as the 37th and most recent film to net bids for four or more actors (leads Christian Bale and Adams; supporting players Cooper and Lawrence).

Also added in 2014 was “12 Years a Slave” (lead nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor; supporting winner Lupita Nyong’o; supporting nominee Michael Fassbender). Next came “Birdman,” for which star Michael Keaton and featured performers Edward Norton and Emma Stone were recognized in 2015. Two years later, Casey Affleck won Best Actor for “Manchester by the Sea,” while his supporting castmates Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams also caught the academy’s attention.

In 2018, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” cast members Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell shared in the glory of winning Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. Among those Rockwell defeated was his costar, Woody Harrelson. “The Shape of Water” also joined the club that year with bids for lead Sally Hawkins and supporting players Richard Jenkins and Spencer.

Before “Marriage Story” became the most recent entrant, three films were added in 2019: “The Favourite” (lead winner Olivia Colman; supporting nominees Stone and Rachel Weisz), “A Star Is Born” (lead nominees Cooper and Lady Gaga; supporting nominee Sam Elliott), and “Vice” (lead nominee Bale; supporting nominees Rockwell and Adams).

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?