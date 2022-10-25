Oscar predictions: Underestimating ‘Till’ in this year’s Best Picture race is a huge mistake

“Till” is classic academy fare, but it’s currently sitting outside of Gold Derby’s Best Picture top 15, ranking lower than several less favorably reviewed films in our Oscar odds. Because the movie’s only serious play (to date) is in Best Actress, pundits are hesitant to predict it will nab one of the 10 slots.

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film brings one of the darkest moments in American history to the big screen for the first time. It tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year old son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.

2017’s “The Post” was only nominated for Best Actress (Meryl Streep) and Best Picture, but that film underperformed. Owing to its pedigree, “The Post” was predicted in several categories throughout the ’17/18 awards cycle. “Till” may not look as formidable at the outset, but don’t count it out.

“CODA” had gone into its triumphant night at the Oscars with only Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, and Picture and won each—but as Gold Derby’s Marcus James Dixon and others have argued, that movie probably would’ve been recognized in more categories had enough voters seen it before nominations voting ended. Thanks to Deadwyler’s roundly lauded performance, one can’t say the movie isn’t getting exposure. The problem seems to be a perceived lack of viability in other categories.

Even though the film has some excellent supporting performances—John Douglas Thompson is stellar in a scene during which he must explain his inaction on the night Emmett was abducted—voters aren’t going to receive it as an ensemble piece; this is Deadwyler’s movie. It should be a contender in various crafts categories such as Best Costumes and Best Production Design, but flashier films such as “Elvis”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Glass Onion”, “The Woman King”, “Avatar 2”, “Babylon”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” could overshadow this straight-forward period piece.

In recent days, chatter online has suggested the film’s script by Keith Beauchamp and director Chinonye Chukwu could be submitted to the Adapted Screenplay race (currently less populated than Original), because of its reliance on a documentary directed and produced by Beauchamp (“The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till”). That move would certainly help the film’s odds, as enough pundits would see a Best Picture path emerge. But there may already be one—two, in fact.

If United Artists Releasing doesn’t campaign the screenplay for Adapted, “Till” is primarily competitive in Actress, Score, and Original Song. However, that could be enough. The 2014 Civil Rights drama “Selma” was nominated for Picture with only Original Song to bolster it. 2009’s “The Blind Side” also headed into Oscar night with only two nominations (Actress and Picture), and unlike “The Post”, it wasn’t seen as a contender outside those two categories. Neither case—“Till” riding into Picture with Actress/Score/Song or on the strength of Deadwyler’s performance alone—would be an anomaly.

Most relevant to the movie’s chances, though, are the reactions it’s evoking. Despite what many were expecting after seeing the trailer, praise hasn’t been limited to Deadwyler. Comparing “Till” to Chukwu’s previous film, “Clemency”, Manohla Dargis writes, “[Chukwu] handles the larger-scale period backdrop and sprawling cast with confidence, using her expanded tool kit prudently and without sacrificing the intimacy that helped distinguish ‘Clemency’.” The Chicago Tribune’s Michael Phillips similarly emphasizes the filmmaking, writing, “It’s more than movie enough to justify the theatrical experience.” Some have called it too old-fashioned, but the charge may not be a demerit in a year that has such an atypical crop of contenders. With three blockbuster sequels vying for recognition, not to mention everyone’s favorite multiverse indie, “old-fashioned” could be exactly what some voters are looking for.

Given the movie’s different potential nomination packages and the acclaim it has received since its premiere at the New York Film Festival earlier this month, underestimating “Till” for a slot in Best Picture is a mistake.

