Did 2022’s long, screwy Oscar season do more harm or good to the movies in contention?

Now that we’ve had some time to recuperate at least a little from this year’s 94th Annual Academy Awards, it seems like a swell time to reflect on everything that took place in the months leading up to Oscar night. Obviously, hearty congratulations are due to all the winners. To those who regularly cover the Oscars, though, this may have seemed like the longest awards season ever. It wasn’t, but maybe it just felt that way because so much was once again thrown into disarray by COVID, this time specifically by the Omicron variant, as well as the dismissal of the scandal-plagued Golden Globes as a bona fide awards player. We’ll get into that in a bit.

What happened this year was that many of the past traditions that helped us predict Oscar nominations and winners just weren’t what they used to be. The 93rd Oscars faced far more hurdles, of course, because movie theaters in New York and L.A. remained closed until after the February 28 cutoff for eligibility. We didn’t have that kind of delay this year, but events still seemed to be spread apart.

Up until 2003, it was common to have the Oscars at the end of March or even early April, but when the Oscars moved up to February it wasn’t such a problem because everything else shifted accordingly. The SAG Awards moved from late February/early March to late January/early February. BAFTA moved to early February as well. For a long time the Golden Globes seemed happy in late January, often after Oscar nomination voting had already closed, but they shifted earlier too, eventually to the beginning of January. With the awards season thus compressed (before COVID), we would often have back-to-back Sundays with the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics Choice Awards, and then SAG, all in January, presumably to give academy members the motivation to watch stuff they didn’t catch over the holidays.

Along with the pandemic, social justice was another pretty big topic in 2020 with global Black Lives Matter protests in the spring and summer, so after the Golden Globes were announced virtually on February 28, 2021, all the built-up frustration about the Hollywood Foreign Press’ lack of diversity and corrupt practices assured that 2022 wouldn’t have that once-important precursor … or at least not airing on television. They still announced their winners to little fanfare in early January as most other live awards shows were stalled by Omicron.

Cannes took place in 2021, but it was delayed until July even though the September festival season stayed right on schedule, so literally two months after people were seeing films like “Drive My Car,” “The Worst Person in the World” and others for the first time in France, they were hitting Telluride where the likes of “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Spencer,” and “Cyrano” first debuted. The first three especially got raves and support, but it was still months before “Don’t Look Up,” “West Side Story,” and “Nightmare Alley” would be seen. In the best case scenarios, movies being shown so late in the season would have an advantage since they’d get to make a strong last impression on voters, but instead, there was nearly a month-long gap between the holidays and the Oscar nominations phase.

Similarly, the National Board of Review (NBR), the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) and L.A. Film Critics Association all held their annual votes in early December as usual, and then scheduled their actual awards presentations around other L.A.-based ceremonies in January. Due to Omicron, many of these awards ceremonies were delayed as well, to the point that NYFCC only handed out its awards literally the week before the Oscars. (NBR’s awards ceremony was on March 15, so at least that took place before the final Oscar voting.)

NBR went mostly with “Licorice Pizza” and “King Richard,” while “CODA” didn’t even make their list of top films. NYFCC gave a lot of support to some of the Cannes debuts, including “Drive My Car, showing it some much-needed early support. But those critics also picked Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” and by the time Gaga was nominated by both the SAG and BAFTA Awards, her momentum for Oscar was already waning, as was Kristen Stewart‘s for “Spencer.” Stewart at least got a bit more traction by actually receiving an Oscar nomination, but at that point, more of the academy was seeing Penelope Cruz’s performance in Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” so she started to surge in what was already one of the most contentious races.

This year the Oscar nominations were announced on February 8, but by the time the nominations voting opened, the Critics Choice nominees had already been out for over a month, the Golden Globes had announced their winners, and SAG had already announced their nominations on January 12. BAFTA came forward with their nominations while Oscar nominations were being counted but before they were announced. That order of things wasn’t particularly uncommon except that by the time the academy were picking their nominees, they hadn’t had a chance to see any acceptance speeches that may have influenced their picks.

If the Critics Choice Association held its awards in early January as originally planned, would Jessica Chastain even have become a front-runner as she did mere weeks before Oscar night? If Kristen Stewart had won Critics Choice at the height of her Oscar buzz and gave a speech in early January, would that have helped her get those SAG or BAFTA nominations she ended up missing? How much do these various groups even influence each other, especially since Critics Choice has no membership in common with SAG or BAFTA?

“CODA” probably benefited the most from the way things shifted around. If the SAG Awards had happened in January rather than late February, maybe that movie’s wins for Troy Kotsur and its ensemble cast wouldn’t have been so fresh in academy minds as they filled out their ballots. There is no denying that the movie was spreading its infectious spirit at just the right time, which may not have been the case in January or last December, or when it was actually released way back in August 2021.

BAFTA still took place about a month later than usual, and that definitely gave an additional boost to Kotsur and Sian Heder‘s “CODA” screenplay, even though “CODA” wasn’t among BAFTA’s five Best Picture nominees. Although BAFTA and the academy don’t always align when it comes to their top movie, every previous Best Picture Oscar winner has at least been nominated at BAFTA for the top award, so that right there is something that may have gone differently if not for this year’s screwy awards schedule.

There definitely seems like there could be some ideal middle ground between the last two years’ “late Oscars” and what we got before. Maybe the first weekend in March is the absolute latest that we should get the Oscars, so that January precursors actually mean something. Also, it would mean that movies seen and reviewed this May (at Cannes) and September (out of Venice, TIFF, Telluride, and the New York Film Festival) won’t be completely forgotten by March, as seemed to be the case this season.

