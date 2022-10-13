Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins has entered the realm of NFTs

You can’t spell Anthony Hopkins without NFT. Well, the F is unnecessary … but perhaps that’s fitting when we’re talking about the unusual new commodity of non-fungible tokens.

The digital art market, famously lauded by Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton in this memorable clip, has dropped considerably this year, as has cryptocurrency. (The two are not necessarily related, but are both secured using blockchain technology.) Nevertheless, many large brands are still testing the waters of this novel realm. If an IP can make money from a new source, it will find a way. (Get your licensed Hello Kitty NFTs here.)

Though he is coming in a little late to the game, one must therefore salute the 84-year-old two-time Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins for throwing his hat in the digital art ring. His NFT collection, “The Eternal,” went on the market on Thursday. Here is a provocative trailer that doesn’t exactly explain what this is all about, but does scratch an itch if you’ve ever wanted to see the star of “Hearts in Atlantis” in a mech suit.

Hopkins is minting 1,000 original NFTs, each a variant based off of 10 archetypes featuring his likeness. The personas have names like Hero, Jester, Sage, etc. “The metaverse offers an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way. Taking my art to the next level, with NFT as my canvas, is truly an exhilarating proposition. I’m probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, proves all is possible at any age,” the actor said in a press release.

Just how hands-on Hopkins is with all this is a little vague, but the Welsh-born actor has been painting since around 2003. He is self-taught, and while this is all in the eye of the beholder, much of his work is quite good. (You can peruse some images at his website; the work is repped exclusively by a gallery in Maui.)

Hopkins’s latest work at his day job, performing as the wise grandfather in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” opens in select cities October 28 with a wide release on November 4. He’ll also appear in “The Son” later this year, a reunion with “The Father” director Florian Zeller.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions