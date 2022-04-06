Best Actress Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Renee Zellweger could face off at the Emmys

Some of the best actresses in Hollywood are excelling in both film and television these days. Oscar-winning stars like Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Renee Zellweger are proving that the line between the two mediums is blurrier than ever. All three of these recent Best Actress winners are leading new miniseries that could land them Emmy nominations for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress.

Fresh off her Oscar win for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Chastain may be in the Emmy running for the first time thanks to her performance in HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage.” The modern retelling of Ingmar Bergman‘s classic miniseries stars Chastain and Oscar Isaac as a couple whose marriage is gradually falling apart. Both received stellar reviews, which could result in his and hers Emmy bids this summer.

Colman, who just received her third Oscar nomination in four years with “The Lost Daughter” after winning for “The Favourite” in 2019, co-stars in her own HBO miniseries, “Landscapers,” in which she plays one half of a murderous couple opposite David Thewlis. Colman is already an Emmy favorite, having won the Best Drama Actress trophy last year for “The Crown,” and while she has not received precursor nominations for “Landscapers,” her stellar reputation could launch her into the conversation.

Then there’s Zellweger, who undergoes the biggest transformation among the three recent Oscar winners. The two-time Oscar winner, who snagged Best Actress in 2020 for playing Judy Garland in “Judy,” plays a very different kind of real-life person in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam”: Missouri woman Pam Hupp, who was convicted of murder. While her series has more mixed reviews compared to “Scenes from a Marriage” and “Landscapers,” Zellweger’s flashy interpretation of Hupp is the kind of performance that tends to score nominations.

Chastain is looking like the most likely nominee, according to the latest Gold Derby odds, with Colman and Zellweger as outside contenders. The Emmy race for Best Limited Series/Movie Actress is shaping up to be more competitive than ever, even outside of those three. Other Oscar-winning actresses in the mix include Viola Davis (“The First Lady”), Anne Hathaway (“WeCrashed”) and Nicole Kidman (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), on top of previous Oscar nominees like Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”), Toni Collette (“Pieces of Her”) and Hailee Steinfeld (“Hawkeye”).

