5 Oscar-worthy horror performances of 2022: Mia Goth, Keke Palmer …

This year has been a treasure trove for genre fans, nearly every month giving us at least one major theatrical horror film, all the way from the January release of “Scream” to the brand new “Halloween Ends.” More exciting has been the high quality of this year’s horror slate, many with exceptional performances that Oscars voters should take note of. Some acclaimed examples of the genre like “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Smile” might not feature performances that merit serious awards attention, but other movies certainly do. Here are five Oscar-worthy horror performances of 2022.

Mia Goth (“Pearl”)

Few movies released so far this year have a big, emotionally devastating, go-for-broke performance like Mia Goth’s turn in “Pearl,” about a young woman living in 1918 Texas tending to her ailing father and yearning for a more glamorous life. Goth was remarkable in her dual performance in “X,” released earlier this year, and she’s even better in director Ti West’s riveting prequel that features Goth in two memorable scenes. The first is her character Pearl performing at a local dance audition she thinks will be her ticket out of town, Goth amazing in a dream-like musical number that’s followed by her outrageous reaction to her swift dismissal by the judges. The second is an extraordinary nine-minute monologue that stays mostly on Goth’s face as she reflects on the horrible things she’s done and the failure she’s destined to face. In the tradition of Kathy Bates’ Oscar-winning performance as a bipolar obsessed fan in “Misery,” Goth showcases an impressive range of emotions from beginning to end, her performance one of the best of the year and worthy of a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

SEE October 2022 box office preview: ‘Black Adam’ and Michael Myers lead a month full of prestige pics

Keke Palmer (“Nope”)

Jordan Peele won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his feature film debut, 2017’s “Get Out,” which also received nominations for Best Picture and for Daniel Kaluuya’s lead performance. With Peele a serious awards player, and Kaluuya winning his first Oscar in 2021 for Best Supporting Actor in “Judas and the Black Massiah,” we can’t ignore this year’s science fiction horror movie “Nope” in the Oscar conversation, a film that reunited Peele with Kaluuya. Keke Palmer’s funny, raw, and real turn as Emerald Haywood, an animal wrangler and sister to Kaluuya’s OJ who is put through the emotional wringer, should be given a second look for Oscar consideration. Palmer gives a magnetic and alive performance you can’t stop thinking about long after the movie has ended. One of the best performances of 2019 was Lupita Nyong’o in Peele’s sophomore effort “Us,” a landmark dual role that went unnoticed come awards time, so it’s possible “Nope” is ignored as well. But here’s hoping there will be justice.

Ethan Hawke (“The Black Phone”)

The effective summer chiller “The Black Phone” from Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, the filmmakers behind 2012’s “Sinister,” is a dazzling slow burn with three notable performances. First, the young Mason Thames is great as Finney, a 13-year-old boy in 1978 Denver who’s taken by a serial child abductor and is forced to use his intelligence and creativity to escape his basement prison. Also memorable in a heightened, comic relief performance is Madeleine McGraw as Gwen, Finney’s sister, who always speaks her mind and will do everything in her power to find her brother. The actor with the highest possibility of awards attention from the film is Ethan Hawke, given his track record at the Oscars with two nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category. His performance as the child abductor known as the Grabber is a terrifying against-type turn, his unpredictable menace always clear to the viewer even when he’s wearing a mask. If Stanley Tucci’s creepy child abductor performance in “The Lonely Bones” could be nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2010, Hawke is also worthy for his role in “The Black Phone.”

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million this year

Justin Long (“Barbarian”)

The big surprise horror hit in recent weeks is “Barbarian,” directed by Zach Cregger. It’s the rare film I unfairly dismissed based on the trailer but then was forcibly wooed into seeing it after two weeks of great reviews and tremendous word of mouth. I prepared myself for some major scares, but what I didn’t expect was high-quality performances from its cast, especially Justin Long in a memorable turn as the egotistical filmmaker AJ. This character appears out of nowhere long into the film, the man believing he’s been wrongfully accused of sexual harassment and therefore leaves L.A. to visit one of his rental homes in Detroit. Bill Skarsgard is terrific in the early part of the movie, and Georgina Campbell is similarly fantastic in the powerful lead role, but Long impresses the most by blending humor and terror in an unthinkable situation. “Barbarian” might be looked at some as a middle-of-the-road horror movie unworthy of serious awards attention, but hopefully enough voters see the excellence of its performances, especially by Long.

Jessie Buckley (“Men”)

The most unfairly dismissed horror film of 2022 that should be given a second look as we get closer to awards season is the eerie “Men,” written and directed by Alex Garland. Its final 10 minutes are shocking in their grotesque surrealism, but for most of the running time, Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear deliver award-worthy performances that give the unusual narrative a strong sense of reality. Buckley is hot off an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in “The Lost Daughter” and is also a frontrunner in the upcoming awards season in the same category for her acclaimed turn in Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” but her leading role in “Men” shouldn’t be forgotten. Same goes for Kinnear in an unusually vast variety of roles throughout the movie that show off his talent. Garland received an Oscar nomination in 2016 for writing “Ex-Machina,” which featured Alicia Vikander in an awards-worthy role (she won her Academy Award for “The Danish Girl” that year instead), and his nightmarish vision of “Men” should be in the conversation for acting nominations as well, particularly Buckley.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions