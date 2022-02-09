Beyoncé is an Oscar nominee for the first time thanks to ‘King Richard’

It was far from a surprise, but Tuesday’s 2022 Oscar nominations crowned Queen Bey for the first time thanks to “King Richard.”

Long predicted by pundits and Gold Derby users alike, Beyoncé and co-writer DIXSON landed an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” The inspirational track plays over the end credits of the family sports drama about Venus and Serena Williams. All told, “King Richard” earned six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Will Smith, Best Supporting Actress for Aunjanue Ellis, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

As Smith explained previously, Beyoncé became involved in “King Richard” after seeing an early screening of the film. “The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Smith, a nominee as a producer of “King Richard” was well, told Entertainment Weekly. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

In the end, so were Beyoncé fans, since her recognition from the academy has been a long-awaited moment. Prior to the 2022 Oscars, the world-renowned singer and actress had been snubbed by the Academy Awards despite numerous opportunities to land among the nominees – including the song “Spirit” from 2019’s “The Lion King” and the track “Listen” from 2006’s “Dreamgirls” (in which Beyoncé also appeared as an actress).

Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable nature of the 2022 Oscars, what was expected to be a family affair in the Best Original Song category failed to materialize as the Jay Z song “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall” missed the cut. The hip-hop track had been a popular choice among users and experts in the category but failed to generate a nomination for the rap legend. Had Beyoncé and Jay Z received dual Oscar nominations, they would have been among three couples nominated this year alongside Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The Beyoncé nomination was not the only significant moment for “King Richard.” With his dual nominations as producer and actor, Smith joined a rarefied company of A-list stars who have turned the same trick in a single year. Other major names to receive those two nominations for the same film include Warren Beatty (four times), Clint Eastwood (twice), Bradley Cooper (twice), Kevin Costner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, and Frances McDormand.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions