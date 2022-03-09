First Oscars promo teases comic chemistry of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes

It’s a wonderful month for Oscar. The 94th annual Academy Awards take place in less than three weeks away and now it’s up to ABC to get viewers pumped for the already-controversial telecast on March 27.

While some dedicated awards enthusiasts are focusing on this year’s missing eight (i.e. the categories whose winners will not be announced live) the network would rather you think about the hosting three.

For the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted back-to-back Oscars ceremonies in 2017 and 2018, we’ll have professional comics drumming up the yuks during the intro and in between segments. Three of them. But in case you’ve forgotten this (or forgotten which celebs got the gig) a quick, 30-second promo hit the airwaves and internet on Tuesday.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes appear in the short (and a little strange) clip. The three hosts are shown hanging out in a cream-colored home with a prominently placed bowl of berries, two cheeseboards, and … what is that? Potato salad? Oh, maybe it’s popcorn. It’s out of focus so it’s hard to tell.

The central gag is that the three women are trying to amp themselves up to host the Oscars, and how they need to do better than last year’s emcee. Then they realize they can’t remember who, in fact, hosted last year. (“God they must have sucked,” Schumer quips. “I bet they got canceled,” Sykes fired back.) When they recall that, indeed, there was no host, they conclude that they’ve already got this in the bag.

While the clip is light on laugh-out-loud moments, it does show a zippy, breezy quality between the three women that will hopefully play out on stage. They all know how to kill it individually, so coming together as a multi-headed hydra of zings will likely be a winning combination.

Take a look at the ABC promo below.

