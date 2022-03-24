Oscars 2022 ‘In Memoriam’: Winners Sidney Poitier, Olympia Dukakis, William Hurt to be honored along with who else?

Who will be included for the special “In Memoriam” segment for Sunday night’s Oscars 2022 ceremony? For almost all other Academy Awards productions since the 1990s, producers typically select 40-50 people from the various branches. The 2021 segment had close to 100 people in a particularly fast-paced three minutes that was not very well-received since many of them were only on screen for a second or two.

Previous Oscar winners from acting categories passing away since last year’s late April ceremony are Olympia Dukakis, William Hurt and Sidney Poitier. Past acting nominees include Ned Beatty, Sally Kellerman and Dean Stockwell.

Almost all of the dozens on the list below were Academy members, previous nominees/winners or both.

Louie Anderson (actor)

Ed Asner (actor)

Ned Beatty (actor)

Marilyn Bergman (composer)

Val Bisoglio (actor)

Robert Blalack (visual effects)

Peter Bogdanovich (director)

David Brenner (editor)

Leslie Bricusse (composer)

Tim Considine (actor)

Michael Constantine (actor)

Alex Cord (actor)

Jack Couffer (cinematographer)

Arlene Dahl (actor)

Jacques d’Amboise (actor/dancer)

David H. DePatie (animator)

Richard Donner (director)

Olympia Dukakis (actor)

John Erman (director)

Graeme Ferguson (documentarian)

Charles Fries (executive)

John Gabriel (actor)

Larry Gelman (actor)

Arlene Golonka (actor)

Jon Gregory (editor)

Charles Grodin (actor)

Lee Curtis Harman (makeup artist)

Jerome Hellman (producer)

Monte Hellman (director)

Howard Hesseman (actor)

Chuck Hicks (actor)

Pat Hitchcock (actor)

Sally Ann Howes (actor)

William Hurt (actor)

Halyna Hutchins (cinematographer)

Sally Kellerman (actor)

Tommy Kirk (actor)

Alan Ladd, Jr. (producer/executive)

Louis Lazzara (makeup artist)

Norman Lloyd (actor)

Meat Loaf (actor)

Norm Macdonald (actor)

Gavin MacLeod (actor)

Jackie Mason (actor)

Art Metrano (actor)

Roger Michell (director)

Yvette Mimieux (actor)

Roy Naisbitt (animator)

Marcia Nasatir (producer/executive)

Mace Neufeld (producer)

Denis O’Dell (producer)

Marc Pilcher (makeup/hair)

Sidney Poitier (actor/director)

Jane Powell (actor)

Ivan Reitman (director/producer)

Ronald Roose (editor)

Bob Saget (actor)

Peter Scolari (actor)

Stephen Sondheim (composer)

Dean Stockwell (actor)

Mark Tarlov (producer)

Bill Taylor (visual effects)

Ruthie Tompson (animator)

Douglas Trumbull (visual effects)

Gaspard Ulliel (actor)

Jean-Marc Vallee (director/producer)

Melvin Van Peebles (director/actor)

Chick Vennera (actor)

Monica Vitti (actor)

Emi Wada (costume designer)

Tony Walton (production designer)

Lina Wertmuller (director)

Diane Weyermann (documentarian)

Betty White (actor)

Cara Williams (actor)

Michael K. Williams (actor)

Jane Withers (actor)

Samuel E. Wright (actor)

