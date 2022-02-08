Oscars 2022 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User long_jon888 for the best score of 76.67% when predicting the 2022 Oscars nominations early on Tuesday morning. He is actually tied with 21 others — AdRon, harsh521, RD John, jercooks, JMSR723, Jack_Mahanes, Revy, james, Tony025, Bill M., Movieguy, Presi, hillbilly, coltwentworth-browne, JMthePseudoCritic, Dani_kata98, mati_cf, KYplusEL, J.A. Felix, RiseTheFoo and chadmckay — at that percentage but has the better score of 38,217 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 9,700 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards nominees announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Our top scorer got 92 of 120 categories correct, including nine of the 10 Best Picture nominees (having “Being the Ricardos” instead of “Nightmare Alley”), all five for Best Actor (including long shot Javier Bardem), nine of 10 screenplay contenders and all five Best Animated Feature nominees.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place for the second consecutive year at 74.17% (with 89 of 120 slots correct). Tied at 73.33% are Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and myself. Matt Noble is next at 71.67% and then Tom O’Neil at 70.00%. Daniel Montgomery follows at 69.17% and then Susan Wloszczyna at 68.33%. Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen are tied at 67.50%, and then Charles Bright at 65.83%. See Editors’ scores.

