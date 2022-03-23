Oscars 2022 performers revealed: Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire, Sebastian Yatra

Oscars producer Will Packer and his team announced four of five Best Original Song contenders are performing on Sunday’s ceremony. Beyonce will sing “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film. Reba McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.” Sebastian Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” No word on how the Van Morrison tune “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” will be handled, if at all.

The Oscars Twitter account last week mentioned tributes to “The Godfather” 50th anniversary and the James Bond 60th anniversary. Plus, there will be a first-ever live performance of the smash hit “We Need to Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.

The 94th annual Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27, for ABC. First-time hosts are Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

One excellent ongoing tradition is having the previous year’s acting winners return to hand out new Oscars. Among the revealed presenters are Sir Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn. Still no word yet if Frances McDormand will be on stage this time.

Who are the 37 ceremony presenters revealed so far (with more to be announced soon)? Here is our compiled list below, plus a photo gallery you can tour above.

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Halle Bailey

Stephanie Beatriz

Ruth E. Carter

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Kevin Costner

Jamie Lee Curtis

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Garner

Tiffany Haddish

Woody Harrelson

Tony Hawk

H.E.R.

Anthony Hopkins (Actress ???)

Samuel L. Jackson

Lily James

Daniel Kaluuya (Supporting Actress ???)

DJ Khaled

Zoe Kravitz

Mila Kunis

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

Rami Malek

Frances McDormand (??? not confirmed) (Actor)

Shawn Mendes

Bill Murray

Lupita Nyong’o

Elliot Page

Rosie Perez

Tyler Perry

Chris Rock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Naomi Scott

Kelly Slater

Wesley Snipes

Uma Thurman

John Travolta

Yuh-Jung Youn (Supporting Actor ???)

Shaun White

Rumors have been circulating that iconic movie duos and casts might be reuniting on stage. Based on these names announced above, will “Pulp Fiction” co-stars Jackson, Travolta and Thurman be joining together that night? And how about a “White Men Can’t Jump” reunion for Harrelson, Perez and Snipes? Other possibilities are included in our recent “wish list” article:

