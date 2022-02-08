Oscars 2022: Peter Travers (ABC) tops all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Peter Travers (ABC) for the best score of 74.17% when predicting the 2022 Oscars nominations early on Tuesday morning. He is just ahead of Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) at 73.33%, plus Scott Mantz (KTLA) and Michael Musto (Queerty) at 72.50%. They are among 30 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year and who made picks. See Experts’ scores.

Over 9,700 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards nominees announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Our top scorer got 89 of 120 categories correct, including nine of the 10 Best Picture nominees (having “tick, tick… Boom!” instead of “Nightmare Alley”), all five for Best Actor (including long shot Javier Bardem), surprise pick Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) for Best Supporting Actor and all five Best Animated Feature nominees.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 26 Experts predicting, our next group at 71.67% is Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Hanh Nguyen (Salon) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Clayton Davis (Variety) follows at 70.83% and then a five-way tie at 70.00% for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Dave Karger (TCM), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Tim Gray (Variety) and Pete Hammond (Deadline) are up next at 69.17%.

Next up is a four-way tie at 68.33% for Erik Davis (Fandango), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 67.50% are Matthew Jacobs, Andrea Mandell (USA Today), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Claudia Puig (KPCC), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). We then have Susan King (Gold Derby) at 67.50%, Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) at 66.67%, Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 65.00%, Keith Simanton (IMDb) at 63.33% and Eric Deggans (NPR) at 61.67%.

