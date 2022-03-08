Oscars 2022: Next 7 presenters announced are Anthony Hopkins, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Lily James, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Rami Malek

Oscars producer Will Packer announced on Tuesday that seven more presenters are taking the stage for the 2022 ceremony. Oscar winners Sir Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek and Ruth E. Carter will be presenting along with Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu and Uma Thurman. The 94th annual Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27, for ABC and is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Previously revealed presenters were Oscar champs Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner and Yuh-Jung Youn, along with Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock.

Hopkins (“The Father”) and Youn (“Minari”) are among last year’s acting winners to be joining this year’s show. There is no word yet on whether Frances McDormand or Daniel Kaluuya will be returning for traditional duties of presenting to the next cycle of acting champs.

Malek won an Oscar for Best Actor in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Carter is a previous winner for her costume designing of “Black Panther.” Thurman was a prior nominee for “Pulp Fiction.”

Producers have also not announced at this stage which performers will be singing the Best Original Song nominees. Last year’s scaled-down event had the songs performed for airing in the live red carpet pre-show. Here are the nominees with original singers from their films:

Beyonce – “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

Reba McEntire – “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Van Morrison – “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners and other awards shows champs

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions