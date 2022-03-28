Oscars 2022: Scott Mantz, Wilson Morales, Peter Travers top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Scott Mantz (KTLA), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Peter Travers (ABC) for a near perfect score of 95.65% (22 out of 23 categories) when predicting the 2022 Oscars winners on Sunday. They are best among 30 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 9,500 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards champs for 23 categories at the ABC ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Best Picture was won by “CODA” with Best Director taken by Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”). Acting champs were Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 27 Experts predicting, the next spot is held by Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) at 91.30%. We then have a five-way tie at 86.96% for Eric Deggans (NPR), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 82.61% are Dave Karger (TCM), Michael Musto (Queerty), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Tied at 78.26% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Claudia Puig (KPCC).

Up next at 73.91% are Tim Gray (Variety) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby). Following at 69.57% are Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Andrea Mandell (USA Today), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist) is next at 60.87%. The final spot at 56.52% is held by Grae Drake (Moviefone) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV).

